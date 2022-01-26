Danville School Board to tackle mask rules; Pittsylvania County letting parents decide

Members of the Danville School Board are expected to take up the debate over masking Thursday in light of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order allowing parents to opt out of the requirement for their children in schools.

Schools in Pittsylvania County are already in step with the governor’s order that went into effect Monday. Youngkin’s action is facing legal challenges and causing school systems across the commonwealth to make a decision: defy the order and keep a mask mandate in place or allow parents to decide if their students should wear the face coverings.

“This decision was made with School Board awareness,” Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones told the Register & Bee via email Wednesday. The Pittsylvania County School Board met before the executive order was issued on Jan. 15, the same day Youngkin took office.

The new policy started Monday in Pittsylvania County. Masks are still required on school buses, Jones said in a statement. Also, all school employees must continue to wear face coverings.

As of Wednesday, only six students had active COVID-19 infections in Pittsylvania County Schools, an online dashboard shows. This comes after record numbers of infections prior to a snowstorm that canceled classes for nearly a week.

Danville Public Schools reported only four students with active virus infections by midday Wednesday. Schools were closed last week in the city for weather.

The city school board initially was set to meet last week, but the threat of winter weather postponed the gathering until Thursday.

“We will be discussing our COVID-19 mitigation strategies, including masking, at tomorrow’s meeting,” Lanie Davis, a spokesperson for Danville Public Schools, confirmed Wednesday. “Those strategies have not changed this week.”

Children represent the demographic with the lowest vaccination rate in Danville and Pittsylvania County. Only 6% of those 5-11 are considered fully vaccinated, the Virginia Department of Health reports. In the 12-15 age group, 31% have received the proper doses and 35% of children 16-17 are fully vaccinated.

“Vaccination remains a critical tool to prevent and counter the pandemic,” Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health, told the Register & Bee last week.

A vaccination clinic is planned from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Gibson Elementary School in Danville. It’s part of a series of clinics hosted by the local health district to get more shots in more local arms.

These clinics offer first, second and booster doses. Vaccines are available to anyone 5 and older, but a parent or guardian must accompany children under 18.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added 106 new cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday morning’s update from the health department. That brings the seven-day average to about 195, which is a drop from the all-time average high of 237 daily reports on Jan. 14. Still, it’s significantly higher than the 2021 surge.

The positivity rate, after slightly dropping recently, has soared again in the region. On Wednesday morning, 43% of all COVID-19 tests in Danville yielded a positive results, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pittsylvania County’s rate is 47%. The figures — coupled with overall infections — act as a gauge to state and federal health officials on the local impact on the pandemic.

Nearly every locality — with only seven out of more than 3,000 as the exception — in the United States is in the highest risk category for COVID-19 spread, according to the CDC. With transmission rates so high, the agency recommends everyone wear face masks for indoor public settings.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.