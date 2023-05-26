Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Starting this weekend, the Danville Science Center wants visitors pull the plug from the always-at-hand electronic devices and connect with science instead.

The center will open the Science Unplugged exhibit on Saturday, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Danville Foundation.

The idea is to allow guests of all ages to get a feel for the low-tech ways to explore science, specifically principles behind physics and architecture, according to a news release.

For example, visitors can do things like build a bridge or reconstruct world-famous arches.

“This exhibition is simple in the best way,” Science Center Executive Director Adam Goebel said in a statement. “It is interactive and entertaining, but it isn’t full of screens, which parents tell us they don’t want to dominate their kid’s summer.”

Other adventures include making a gravity-defying cantilever, experiment with tops, explore wheels, “throw” bursts of air and getting mechanical advantage using pulleys, gears and more, according to the center.

“The exhibition demystifies real scientific concepts by — literally — putting them within the reach of guests, and demonstrates that you don’t have to be plugged in to have fun and learn,” Goebel said.

The Kiwanis Club of Danville Foundation wanted to support the exhibition “because it serves as a reminder that scientific principles never get old and that we all use many on a daily basis,” the news release stated.

Also available will be the Imagination Playground, an exhibit with large, blue foam blocks in many shapes and sizes. These objects “ encourage experimentation, social development, iteration and movement.”

Both exhibits will be on show Saturday through Sept. 3. The museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The exhibitions are included with Danville Science Center admission, according to the release. Members, active military and children 3 and under are admitted free.

The Danville Science Center also offers discounts for EBT cardholders.