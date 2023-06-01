Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Danville middle school student made it to the second round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Tuesday, but wasn’t able to advance further.

It wasn’t spelling that tripped up 11-year-old Kamsiyochukwu “Kamsi” Ezugwu. After acing the first round by correcting spelling schefflera, the downfall came during a somewhat new part of the post-pandemic competition involving vocabulary.

“Someone described as ingenuous is what?” was the question posed. Ezugwu answered with sophisticated, but the correct response was naive.

The Bonner Middle School student finished the competition tied for 140th place.

On Tuesday, of the 229 spellers, 57 were ousted for misspelling (24.9%), while 33 of the 172 who spelled their first word correctly (19.2%) got vocabulary answers wrong, according to the Associated Press.

The vocabulary questions are part of a series of changes to the post-pandemic bee, which is leaner and, in some ways, meaner, AP reported. Accomplished spellers can be bounced from the bee without ever misspelling a word. And because there is no alternative path to the bee as there was in the late 2010s, the regional bees spellers must win to qualify can be incredibly tense, and sometimes shocking.

For Ezugwu, going up against his peers in spelling bees is not so much about a love of language, but the thrill of the game.

“The adrenaline,” he said in a recent interview with the Danville Register & Bee when asked what he liked about participating. “I’m doing it for the rush.”

Ezugwu, who moved to Danville from southeast Nigeria in May 2021, has competed in local and regional spelling bees to get to this point.

He competed last year in a school spelling bee at Schoolfield Elementary School and came in second place in this school year’s competition at Bonner, before participating in the district-wide Danville Public Schools spelling bee March and then winning the regional spelling bee March 18 against 25 of his peers from schools in Danville and Pittsylvania County.

The winning word for Ezugwu in the regional competition was “epidermis,” while others he had to spell included “carpal” and “soppiness.”

“He really worked hard for it,” said his mother, Ebere Ezugwu, 37.

To help him prepare for spelling bees, organizers provide sheets of paper with words listed for him to pronounce and spell in writing. For the National Spelling Bee, a past participant assisted Ezugwu by giving him material including challenging words to sharpen his teeth on.

Also, Ezugwu loves to read.

“He reads anything that comes across him,” said his father, John Ezugwu, 45. “He loves reading, as well as playing.”

He wants to be a neurosurgeon or vascular surgeon when he grows up. The profession brings great rewards, he said, including money and a career helping people. It also requires precision.