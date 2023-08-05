On Thursday night, the Danville School Board honored Kyla Harbodin, a student at Galileo Magnet High School, for placing fifth in the Microsoft National Championship. She qualified to represent Virginia at the national championship by having one of the highest scores on the exam, Galileo Magnet High School Principal Michelle Ramsey said. Ty’Quan Graves, chair of the Danville School Board, put the student “on the spot” by asking her to share highlights of the championship. “It was exciting and I met a lot of new people,” Harbodin before quickly dashing away from the podium and microphone. Harbodin’s competition was in Microsoft Word (Office 2016).