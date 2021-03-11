Danville teacher a finalist for top national honor

A Danville educator is a finalist for the 2020 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Cathleen McGarvey, a science teacher at Stony Mill Elementary in Danville, is one of four from Virginia in the running for the nation’s top honor for math and science teachers, a news release announced.

“Our four finalists are known in their schools and communities as leaders and educators dedicated to academic excellence and the success of all their students,” Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said in a news release. “Each of them has maintained this unwavering dedication during this past year, despite the challenges of the pandemic and regardless of whether they were teaching in person or remotely.”

The National Science Foundation administers the program on behalf of the White House, the release stated. The award alternates annually between teachers in grades K through six and teachers in grades seven through 12.

A committee will review applications of finalists from every state later this year, and the White House will announces the winners.