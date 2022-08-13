Danville teens starting nonprofit to address mental illness

Two Galileo Magnet High School seniors are starting a nonprofit to help youth struggling with mental illness.

Amber David and Bre'Asia Jones, both 17, say Youth Mental Matters will be an option for teens to learn about mental illness and find out about resources that can provide ways to cope.

"We wanted to make sure people knew about it [mental illness] in the community," David said during an interview at the school Thursday afternoon.

David and Jones are looking for support so they can get official 501(c)(3) nonprofit status for their group. They started the organization June 20 and participated in their first community event July 30.

"This is our first rodeo," David said. "We're having a little trouble finding sponsorship."

While they are students at Galileo, their group is for youth in the entire community.

Adolescence is tough, with teens facing issues such as peer pressure, bullying, maintaining relationships and the stress of an academic workload. For some, it can be too overwhelming, especially for those suffering from social anxiety.

"A lot of people can't deal with being around a whole lot of people," Jones said.

Teens who come to David and Jones can find out where to get counseling or other forms of help, such Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services, Epic Health Partners and Pathfinders Resources.

They may also receive advice on how to de-stress, including meditating or writing down their thoughts in a journal.

"We want to make sure they have a safe place where they can feel welcome if they're not having a good day," said Jones, who has experienced depression and anxiety since elementary school.

As for David, she likes to be the one who provides counsel for young people who may face challenges posed by mental illness or day-to-day stress.

"I'm the one people go to," David said.

To let their peers know about their group, David and Jones have passed out Blow-Pops to arriving students. Jones said she has also reached out to underclassmen to make sure they are OK.

"I want to make them feel comfortable," Jones said.

Youth Mental Matters currently has no centralized location, but Jones and David would like to change that.

"We want something like a community center," Jones said.

In addition to Youth Mental Matters, David and Jones started Progression over Perfection (POP) in October 2021. That endeavor provides a place where Galileo students can learn about goal-setting, seek affirmations, learn and practice self-love and establish routines for stability.

With her part in those efforts, David is continuing a family legacy, said her father, Robert David, who is the youth and gang violence prevention coordinator with the city of Danville.

"To see my daughter take the reins on her own, unprompted, as parents we always want to see our children reproduce something we've done," Robert David said Friday. "I'm just a proud Papa for sure."

Both Robert and his wife, Brenda, have backgrounds in mental health and substance abuse counseling. They are former directors of mental health programs in Richmond County, North Carolina.

Amber's efforts tie in with Robert's current work in youth- and gang-violence prevention, Robert pointed out.

"They're giving these young people an opportunity to give a voice on how they feel," Robert David said. "If these things [mental health problems] go unchecked, they can lead to violence."