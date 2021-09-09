Danville's Galileo Magnet High School locked down after bomb threat Thursday afternoon

Police and emergency vehicles rushed to Galileo Magnet High School following a bomb threat there Thursday afternoon.
Someone called in the bomb threat to the school, where school officials called 911, said Danville Police Department Capt. Steve Richardson.
Students were evacuated to Court Street and responders were searching the school and multiple teams of medics were on scene. No bomb has been found, he said.
No suspect has been located and no one has been harmed, Richardson said.
Responders are "going through it methodically and searching the building, evacuating room to room per our lockdown plan we have with the school system," Richardson said.
This story will be updated.
