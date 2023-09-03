Galileo Magnet High School in Danville earned top national and state honors by U.S. News and World Report in its 23-24 Best High Schools list.

Galileo landed in the the top 40% of public high schools — No. 1,787 out of 17,680 — across the nation, earning the “best high schools” title.”

Galileo ranked No. 44 — out of 322 — in Virginia high schools.

“The faculty, staff and students never cease to amaze me at Galileo,” Principal Michelle Ramsey said in a statement. “Our teachers go over and beyond ensuring our students receive a top-notch education and our students are motivated and determined to be and do their very best.”

U.S. News and World Report ranks schools based on performance on state tests, graduation rats and how well students are prepared for college.

Also, Galileo landed at No. 4 in the state and No. 154 across the country for performance on state assessments. That’s how aggregated scores on state assessments compare with U.S. News’ expectations, given the proportions of students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households, a Danville Public Schools news release stated.

“I am honored to be a Falcon,” Ramsey.