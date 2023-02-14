George Washington High School remained closed again Tuesday while authorities are investigating an emailed threat.

A school employee alerted school officials of the threat before students arrived Monday, police reported.

Danville Police Department is working with Danville Public Schools and Virginia State Police to investigate the situation.

"While the source of the threat remains under investigation, at this time there appears to be no credible evidence of a threat against GW students," officials wrote in the news release.

“It does not appear to be a legitimate threat,” Matt Bell, a spokesperson for the Danville Police Department, told the Register & Bee on Monday.

"The school system asked GW students to remain at home Monday, out of an abundance of caution, opting instead for a virtual learning day," police wrote in the release.

GW students also had a virtual day Tuesday while police continue to investigate.

Lanie Davis, a spokesperson for Danville Public Schools, did not respond to an email requesting addition details.