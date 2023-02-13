Officials closed George Washington High School for the day after the school received what was believed to be a threat Monday morning.

"A threat was received by GW this morning, and students are learning virtually today," said Danville Public Schools spokesperson Lanie Davis said Monday. "The Danville Police Department is investigating the threat, and I do not have any additional information at this time."

Danville Police Department spokesperson Matt Bell confirmed that police were looking into the incident. However, "it does not appear to be a legitimate threat," Bell added.

Bell did not provide any more information.

"Those are all the details I can provide at this time," he said.