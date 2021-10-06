Danville's graduation rate slips as figures improve for Pittsylvania County

The already low graduation rate for Danville Public Schools dropped even further for the 2020-21 school year, dipping from 81.2% to 79.2%, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Education. That is more than a dozen percentage points less than the state's overall rate.

In contrast, Pittsylvania County Schools' graduation rate increased by 2.6 percentage points from 89.3% in 2019-20 to 91.9% last school year.

Virginia's overall on-time graduation rate was 92.96%, according to information from the department released last week.

As for the city's high schools, George Washington High School's on-time graduation rate was 74.8% and its dropout rate was 13.3% in 2020-21. That's higher than the overall dropout rate of 10.7% in the city.

To improve the graduation rate at GW, the school is launching "Operation Graduation," according to a news release sent out by the school division Wednesday afternoon.

"We realize the opportunity for growth at George Washington High School, and that's why we have implemented [the program]," GW Principal Johnnie Simmons said in a prepared statement. "We will use this plan to help us reach our goal of raising the on-time graduation rate to 90% or higher."