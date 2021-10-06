Danville's graduation rate slips as figures improve for Pittsylvania County

The already low graduation rate for Danville Public Schools dropped even further for the 2020-21 school year, dipping from 81.2% to 79.2%, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Education. That is more than a dozen percentage points less than the state's overall rate.
In contrast, Pittsylvania County Schools' graduation rate increased by 2.6 percentage points from 89.3% in 2019-20 to 91.9% last school year.
Virginia's overall on-time graduation rate was 92.96%, according to information from the department released last week.
As for the city's high schools, George Washington High School's on-time graduation rate was 74.8% and its dropout rate was 13.3% in 2020-21. That's higher than the overall dropout rate of 10.7% in the city.
To improve the graduation rate at GW, the school is launching "Operation Graduation," according to a news release sent out by the school division Wednesday afternoon.
"We realize the opportunity for growth at George Washington High School, and that's why we have implemented [the program]," GW Principal Johnnie Simmons said in a prepared statement. "We will use this plan to help us reach our goal of raising the on-time graduation rate to 90% or higher."
The plan has more than a dozen initiatives including monthly parent night meetings to discuss post-secondary options for students; increased participation in ACT and SAT; individual and small-group advisory sessions between school counselors and students twice per year; update counselor assignment in which students keep the same counselors for the duration of their time at GW; and other initiatives.
Increasing the graduation rate is one of the student achievement goals identified in the school system's 2021-22 strategic plan, Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston said in a prepared statement.
"The work is outlined in our strategic plan to lead all students to graduation within four years at hour high schools and GW's Operation Graduation provides the action steps to do just that," Hairston said.
Following 18 months of interrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school system offered a three-week summer school program dedicated to credit recovery. Three-hundred high school students participated and 32 received diplomas in July following completion.
Galileo Magnet High School's graduation rate was 97.3% and its dropout rate was zero, according to state department of education figures.
Galileo also had a 2.7% dropout rate in 2020 and 0% in 2019. GW’s dropout rate was 10.4% in 2020, and 11% in 2019.
Danville Public Schools' on-time graduation rate in 2019 was 81.7%. In 2018, the rate was 80.6%, while 2016 and 2017 saw rates of 81% and 77.2%, respectively.
Pittsylvania County Schools' Superintendent Mark Jones credited high school improvement plans that include strategies to improve graduation rates.
"Central Office places a focus on this metric to ensure that measures are in place to assist students who are having difficulties," Jones told the Danville Register & Bee.
Officials at the high schools write the improvement plans that address on-time graduation rates and student outcomes are monitored, Jones said.
"Teachers incorporate spiral reviews, guided practice, and formative assessments in their daily lessons to support students who are struggling with various instructional concepts," Jones said via email Wednesday. "In addition, schools receive state and federal funds to support individual and small group remediation and intervention provided by properly licensed and endorsed teachers, retired teachers, and properly credentialed paraprofessionals during the school day and after school."
Also, comprehensive needs assessments are completed to identify strengths and weaknesses in academics, attendance and behavior according to multiple data points, Jones added.
School improvements plans include six categories: curriculum, student performance, professional development, school climate, school and community relations, leadership and governance. Jones said.
As for neighboring localities in the region, Martinsville's 2021 on-time graduation rate was 94.6%, and Lynchburg's was 85.8%.