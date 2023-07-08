While school is out for the summer, the lessons don’t end at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville.

But don’t tell these young students it’s an educational experience. They are too busy having fun building with Legos and taking part in a Shark Tank-style competition.

For 10-year-old Caesar Dillard, of Martinsville, the only sad part of a recent camp was having to leave after just one week.

“This week was fun,” he said while crafting a creation of straws. “I got to meet new people.”

Dillard was one of a few dozen students from around the region to take part in the STEM-based — science, technology, engineering and math — classes hosted throughout the summer at the institute.

This also marks the second year of what the institute calls sector-focused camps, another option for the wide-ranging classes. Although most are free thanks to grants, some do require payments. But that doesn’t mean those who can’t pay are excluded since scholarships are available.

About 40% of the students who take part in the camps with fees get a scholarship, Allison Moore, a spokesperson for the institute, told the Register & Bee.

On a recent Friday morning, a classroom at the state-of-the-art facility on Slayton Avenue was filled with young students building with Legos.

Luke Keesee, a student at Twin Springs Elementary School in Pittsylvania County, constructed a McDonald’s with his Legos.

“It was pretty fun,” he said, but quickly explained he wasn’t quite finished with it.

It comes as no surprise that he’s glad to be out of school for the summer. Little does he know the learning hasn’t ended; it’s just masked in activities that appeal to the fun side of a child’s nature.

“Right now we’re doing that exploration sort of thing,” instructor Evelyn Larking explained to the Register & Bee.

After time was up for that activity, Larking switched the activities to something called Strawbees, basically using straws to learn structural engineering.

Students had five minutes to plan the course of action, then they could start construction.

Teaching

Larking is an AmeriCorps service member, one of many working at the institute.

“I really enjoy it; it’s different,” Larking said June 30, the day she happened to turn 22. “I believe that the skills that I’m learning here teaching kids will translate to higher education as well.”

Larking, a composer, wants to be a professor of music theory.

For her, the most satisfying part of camp is finding out what problems a child may have and then trying to teach them coping skills.

“There was a kid who was really struggling with ADHD, which is something I also have struggled with,” she said. “I think I had a conversation that may have impacted him, just talking about my struggles. At least I hope it’s something he’s going to remember.”

Later on in the day the students would get the chance to interact with robots, talk a walk and perhaps play Minecraft.

“A lot of kids, I see them really happy, screaming sometimes,” she explained. “They don’t realize they are learning.”

STEM and beyond

The summer camps have been around in one form or another since about 2006. Over time, the STEM camps grew in popularity with “sizable waiting lists,” Moore explained.

COVID-19 tampered that demand, but registrations have increased each year since the pandemic.

The camps were started in an way to prevent the “summer slide,” Moore said. That’s a time of learning loss when kids push away school thoughts and exchange them for carefree days playing outside or with some kind of technology device.

“One of the goals of the STEM Camps is to engage students and continue their learning when school is not in session,” Moore said. “The immersive activities and interactive experiences appeal to students and heighten their exposure and appreciation of STEM disciplines — interests they may not have known they had.”

STEM is a popular buzzword in education these days and the Institute is using it to try to transform the region’s economy. These camps, coupled with other initiatives, show students career options early in life, adding to the pipeline of qualified workers existing and new industries will need in the years to come.

“Applied learning through hands-on activities has proven to be a popular source of STEM learning,” Moore explained. “IALR’s summer STEM camp series combines these methods with child friendly and fun topics like designing robots, building prototypes and developing websites.”

Marking the second year, the Institute provides camps for students to explore careers in things like information technology, health care and local government.

“Benefits for students include earlier identification of career pathways for participation in other career-readiness programs like apprenticeships and internships,” Moore said. “Advantages for employers include a wider, better prepared and sustainable talent pipeline.”

Making the pitch

Over in another classroom, the instructors were decked out in dark suits taking on the role of “Shark Tank” investors. That’s a reality show where competitors pitch business ideas and wealthy investors offer money for the product of a company.

It was the same thing at the camp, only the money wasn’t real and the creations were only a mere design. However, the passion developed for the products the teams of students created was undistinguishable from the adult version.

Two young girls came up with a robot to take care of trivial household chores and even help with homework. While these kids at this particular camp — ages 9 to 12 — are far too young to remember Rosie from the futuristic cartoon show “The Jetsons,” their creation was spot-on for the robot that was more like a member of the family.

Ultimately “the investors,” very impressed with the presentation and pitch, offered $500,000 for 15% ownership in the company. The youthful entrepreneur instantly accepted the offer.

The deal was sealed.

The classes

Dana Silicki, a program manager at the Institute who’s been there 13 years, said children often enjoy the camps so much they hate for the week to end.

“They bond with other students,” she explained.

Many classes are taught by AmeriCorps members. The Dan River Year AmeriCorps program offers a stipend and tuition reimbursement for participants. The goal for the members, according to the website, is to build STEM learning and literacy efforts.

On average, about 32 elementary and middle school students take part in the summer camps and about 16 eighth to 10th graders are in the sector-focused groups.

Sometimes the classes are hosted on the Institute’s expansive campus and other times they are off-site depending on the need.

About 1-in-5 campers will attend two or more classes at the Institute, Moore confirmed, and more than half of the participants have taken part in a previous camp.

The Institute also coordinates camps with the Virginia Technical Institute, in Altavista, and the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center in South Boston.

Moore said spots are still open for the camps that continue until the end of the month. Registration is available at ialr.org/stem-camps.