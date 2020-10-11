Data shows Danville schools rank near the bottom in on-time graduates in 2020 class

Danville Public Schools ranked near the bottom in percentage of on-time high school graduates in the class of 2020, according to Virginia Department of Education data released recently.
The VDOE announced on Sept. 30 that 92.3% of students who entered high school as first-time ninth graders in 2016 earned a standard diploma, an advanced studies diploma or an applied studies diploma within four years as part of the 2020 class.
In Danville Public Schools, that on-time graduation rate for 2020 was calculated to be 81.2%, which is slightly down from 2019’s cohort (81.7%) but is still higher than the district’s marks in 2016 (81.0%), 2017 (77.2%) or 2018 (80.6%).
Danville’s low overall rate is, in part, the product of a sizable gap in the on-time graduation rates between the city’s two public high schools. At Galileo High School, 93.24% of the school’s 2016 cohort graduated on time. That figure at George Washington High School was 78.62%.
Galileo also had a 2.7% dropout rate among the 2020 cohort, which is up from its 0% mark in 2019. GW’s dropout rate was 10.4%, down from 11% in 2019.
The difference in student engagement and achievement at the city’s only high schools is among the school board’s top concerns.
“The numbers are alarming,” said Ty’Quan Graves, vice-chairman of the Danville School Board and a 2016 graduate of GW. “My question and my thought is how do we change that? How do we fix that? What do we put in place to get these students back engaged in their school?”
Those conversations are consistently ongoing as the district’s central office staff searches for ways to elevate student achievement.
Melissa Newton, the executive director of accountability at Danville Public Schools, said all students at both high schools are assigned to a school counselor. Together, they develop a graduation plan and make necessary changes as the student advances through the grade levels.
“The pathway and timeline are as individual as every student's needs and additional staff are involved as befitting the situation,” Newton wrote in an email. “We are all invested in assisting our students in being successful.”
Among all Virginia school districts, Danville schools logged the sixth-lowest on-time graduation rate, according to the VDOE data.
Below Danville were Hopewell City (80%), Manassas City (77.4%), Accomack County (76.5%), Richmond City (71.6%) and Covington City, which had a rate of 16.1% but with a 2016 cohort population of just 56. Each of the other school districts on this list had at least 290 students in the cohort.
In neighboring school districts, graduation rates were markedly higher.
Pittsylvania County saw 89.3% of its 2016 cohort graduate on time. That figure increased in Henry County (90.5%), Patrick County (92.8%), Halifax County (93%) and Martinsville City (94.6%).
Because this academic year started virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Danville Public Schools has had to modify how it connects students with support personnel or other resources. Newton said this involves emails, telephone calls and in-person visits when appropriate and when safety protocols can be followed. District-wide announcements and reminders are made, Newton said, through mass email or phone messages, paper mailings and the student’s learning management system.
Newton dispelled the idea that the virtual learning environment might make it easier for students to become disengaged with the material and veer off of their graduation track. In fact, Newton suggested that virtual learning would make it easier for students and their families to all be on the same page about specific support needs and how to access it
“Typically, schooling is a face to face activity for students and remote for families and homes,” Newton wrote. “Families and homes would typically participate in school activities by receiving and responding to communications from the school and teachers. In the virtual environment, school and teachers are bringing the classroom to the home — parents, guardians and families can engage by simply being present when instruction is occurring. The access to teachers is more readily available and accessed.”
As for the supposed gap between GW and Galileo student achievement and engagement, Newton did not offer a theory as to why it exists.
“Both schools offer similar programming and each has its own distinguishing curriculum offerings to prepare our students for post-secondary success,” she wrote.
Newton added that the respective graduation and dropout rates at GW and Galileo have been “consistent over time with little variation from year to year.”
Galileo opened as a magnet school in 2002, and though it no longer operates as such, it is still an International Baccalaureate school — an environment that can sometimes offer a more challenging or unique approach to learning.
Newton confirmed that there is an application process for aspiring Galileo students, but she did not expand on what that process involves.
For students across the district, Graves hopes the counseling resources and other programs in place will help students see their potential and be unafraid to ask for help in striving to do their best.
“One thing we want to do is eliminate barriers for them,” he said. “One thing as a school division that we want to do is make sure that we’re not losing our kids to anything else. We want them in our buildings, we want to love them, we want to care for them, we want to make sure that they get a quality and equitable education.”
