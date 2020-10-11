Data shows Danville schools rank near the bottom in on-time graduates in 2020 class

“Both schools offer similar programming and each has its own distinguishing curriculum offerings to prepare our students for post-secondary success,” she wrote.

Newton added that the respective graduation and dropout rates at GW and Galileo have been “consistent over time with little variation from year to year.”

Galileo opened as a magnet school in 2002, and though it no longer operates as such, it is still an International Baccalaureate school — an environment that can sometimes offer a more challenging or unique approach to learning.

Newton confirmed that there is an application process for aspiring Galileo students, but she did not expand on what that process involves.

For students across the district, Graves hopes the counseling resources and other programs in place will help students see their potential and be unafraid to ask for help in striving to do their best.

“One thing we want to do is eliminate barriers for them,” he said. “One thing as a school division that we want to do is make sure that we’re not losing our kids to anything else. We want them in our buildings, we want to love them, we want to care for them, we want to make sure that they get a quality and equitable education.”

