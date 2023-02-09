To meet growing demand, Danville Community College and Averett University are developing an aviation maintenance technology program that DCC plans to offer to students by fall 2024.

Officials expect the program to help air travelers coming into the area by training more aviation maintenance mechanics, especially with the Caesars Virginia casino anticipated to attract more visitors.

However, there has been a need for more aviation maintenance mechanics since before the Caesars project was announced, said Cornelius Johnson, vice president of academic affairs and student services at DCC.

"We do anticipate the program will help support travelers flying into the region, but in order for a program to be viable, it cannot be tied to one entity," Johnson said. "DCC wants to be a leader in building awareness about the importance of aviation and we believe with partners like Averett University and with the support of the Danville Airport Commission, this will be a wonderful program for students and the industry."

Averett President Tiffany Franks said the program will be another part of the school's tool box for getting students ready for a career in aeronautics.

"This partnership with DCC builds upon Averett University's nearly 50-year history preparing graduates to meet the greatest workforce needs in aeronautics," Franks said.

Under the program, DCC students will be able to earn an associate of applied science degree in aviation maintenance technology.

The degree will enable graduates to qualify for a mechanics certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration with both airframe and powerplant ratings. They will also develop general education skills to enhance their technical skills, Johnson said.

Aviation technicians perform scheduled maintenance and trouble-shooting on private planes, corporate jets and helicopters. They are also qualified to work as lead mechanics, shop foreman and directors of maintenance, Johnson pointed out.

After completing the associate degree, students will also have the option to transfer to Averett to earn a bachelor's degree in aerospace management, with a concentration in aviation business or flight operations.

Officials expect to launch the program no later than fall 2024.

"We're extremely excited about this program and the opportunities it will afford in addressing the need to increase the number of skilled aviation mechanics for this region," said DCC President Jerry Wallace.

There is a national shortage of aviation maintenance mechanics, despite the field's high pay and rewarding career pathway, Franks said. It has been identified as a workforce skill shortage industry, she added.

"We are committed to help meet evolving workforce needs," she said.

Averett became the fixed-base operator at Danville Regional Airport with its launch of AU Aviation Services on July 1, 2021.

The university has had a presence at the airport for more than 40 years, operating its aeronautics degree program out of the George J. Falk Flight Operations Center next door to the airport's operations area.

More than 100 Averett aeronautics majors are learning aviation business or receiving in-flight training at Averett’s certified flight school. The fixed-base operation serves as a fully integrated, hands-on learning lab for Averett students.

Air traffic in the area has been increasing, and growth in the Dan River Region — including the Caesars Virginia casino — will only add to that, Franks said.

"We expect the volume of planes, passengers and pilots to only increase moving forward due to Caesars and other economic development progress in the region," she said.

There is only one aviation maintenance program in the Virginia Community College System, at Blue Ridge Community College, Johnson said.

"The aviation industry in our region has a shortage of aviation mechanics, so DCC is stepping forward to fill that void," he said.