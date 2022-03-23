DCC Educational Foundation scholarships available

The Danville Community College Educational Foundation has scholarships available for eligible individuals who need tuition assistance while enrolled in a program and attending Danville Community College.

“Danville Community College has impressive financial aid packages, scholarships and programs that allow most students to attend college at no out-of-pocket cost,” said Dr. Muriel Mickles, interim president at DCC.

In concert with federal financial aid, the DCC Educational Foundation awards approximately 300 scholarships annually, totaling $500,000 in financial assistance. The priority deadline for scholarship applications to be submitted is March 31, however, the DCC Educational Foundation is extending the deadline for the 2022-23 academic year applications.

“The DCC Educational Foundation, through the generosity of our donors, provides a wide variety of scholarships for eligible students who are enrolled in a program of study and attending DCC,” said Shannon Hair, vice president of institutional advancement and development for DCC and executive director of the DCC Educational Foundation. “While the DCC Educational Foundation has one general scholarship application where students are considered for all scholarships provided by the Foundation, students who are in a STEM-H program of study must also complete a STEM-H scholarship application.”

Registration for the upcoming summer and fall semesters begins on April 1. New students who are interested in beginning their educational journey at DCC should complete a college application, a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and a DCC Educational Foundation scholarship application.

To learn more, visit danville.edu/DCCEFscholarships.