DCC financial aid workshop, walk-in services set for Nov. 16

Filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, better known as the FAFSA, can be challenging at best and a barrier to college attendance at worst.

Although the application can be daunting, Danville Community College is making the financial aid process easier with a Walk-in Financial Aid Workshop from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 16 in Wyatt 111 on the DCC campus. Attendees will have the opportunity to apply for aid for the spring and fall semesters next year.

“Students who do not want to fill out the form alone or who feel intimidated by the process can walk in to our office on Nov. 16 with their 2020 and 2021 tax returns and we can walk them through the process on the spot,” said Angela Turner, financial aid director. “Since we are conducting our Financial Aid Workshop in tandem with our Walk-In Wednesday event in Student Services, those wanting to get started at DCC can come in and apply, register for classes, and get their financial aid application done all in one visit to our campus. Even those simply wanting more information about what we offer are welcome to come and gather information about the process.”

The DCC student services team, as well as the TRIO EOC office, will be offering their services on a walk-in basis with no appointment required from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 16 as well as on five additional Wednesdays through out November, December, and January, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Enrollment for spring classes opened on Nov. 1 and the FAFSA for the 2023-24 academic year became available for submission on Oct. 1 of this year. By offering opportunities for individuals to come to campus and receive support through the process of becoming a student, DCC is hopeful that applying, enrolling, and paying for college will feel attainable and stress-free.

“We know that beginning the journey of obtaining a credential or degree can sometimes feel confusing or overwhelming,” said Dr. Cornelius Johnson, vice president of academic affairs and student services. “I am immensely proud of the work being done by our staff to alleviate those feelings and to provide total support for those who want to become part of the DCC Family.”

For more information about the DCC Financial Aid Workshop on Nov. 16, call 434-797-8567.