DCC kicks off Virginia College Application Week with high school events, giveaways

Oct. 24-28 is Virginia College Application Week and Danville Community College is celebrating with five events across the region.

“Virginia College Application Week provides a structured opportunity and needed support for under-resourced Virginia high schools to help the region’s seniors apply to at least one college or university,” said Jerry Wallace, president of DCC. “In keeping with our mission, we plan to be first in line to provide that support to the high schools in our service area.”

To add to the excitement, Danville Community College Educational Foundation has donated three laptops to be given away to one lucky applicant in each area of the service region. Drawings will be held after the events conclude.

Events are scheduled at:

Galileo Magnet High School on Monday;

Halifax County High School on Monday-Tuesday;

Tunstall High School on Tuesday;

Dan River High School on Wednesday;

Gretna High School on Wednesday;

George Washington High School on Thursday; and

Chatham High School on Thursday.

“Our high school career coaches have planned special events at each of the high schools we serve to celebrate Virginia Application Week,” said Cornelius Johnson. “We are thrilled to be able to celebrate this exciting time with our area seniors in a special way.

In addition, Free Application for Federal Student Aid for the 22-23 academic year is open and students are able to receive assistance completing not only their college application, but their federal financial aid application as well.

“We know that the process of applying to college can feel overwhelming, especially for first-generation college students,” said Johnson. “Our staff is prepared to help students who wish to apply, every step of the way.”

To attend DCC, apply online at www.danville.edu/apply.