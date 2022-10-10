DCC partners to offer EMT training in Danville

Danville Community College in partnership with the Danville Area Training Center will be offering emergency medical technician training beginning this month.

“DCC partnering with DATC to provide this crucial training is just another example of us putting the “community” back in community college,” said Jerry Wallace, president of DCC. “The neighborhoods, cities and counties we serve rely on skilled, well-trained EMTs to respond during emergency situations. By providing this training, DCC and DATC are working together to augment the already talented network of first responders who selflessly serve us.”

The first cohort, which began Oct. 4, will attend classes twice per week on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, at 6 p.m. at the Danville Area Training Center.

“By providing this training in the evenings, we are ensuring that those who are interested in becoming an EMT will have more flexibility to accommodate their current employment, if necessary, while they attend class,” Wallace said. “We know that many students are non-traditional and that they may have families, jobs, and other obligations that make attending classes difficult. Knowing this, we are doing everything we can to eliminate these barriers.”

In addition to evening class times, students may also be eligible for reduced tuition cost through the Virginia Community College System FastForward program. The total tuition cost for the six-month, 160 hour training is $1,800, however many students who reside in Virginia will receive a heavily reduced tuition rate.

“We’re pulling out all the stops to ensure that high-quality higher education is accessible to everyone,” said Wallace. “The VCCS has many tuition-aid programs in place for short-term training and we are taking advantage of them to ensure our students keep as many dollars in their pockets as possible.”

Individuals who want to know more or who are interested in enrolling in EMT training should call the Danville Area Training Center Director Brian Alderson at 434-792-1871. Once accepted into the course, students will work with DCC staff to register and apply for financial aid.

“The Danville Area Training Center is excited to partner with Danville Community College to provide quality training for EMS providers,” Alderson said. “Bringing both learning institutions together for EMT classes will be a major benefit for EMS education in our region. We look forward to seeing this partnership unfold with our upcoming class later this month."

For more information about DCC or the FastForward program, visit danville.edu.