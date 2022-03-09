DCC Phi Theta Kappa Chapter to hold diversity and inclusion panel event

Danville Community College’s Upsilon Phi Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society, in partnership with the DCC Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, invites the public to attend its "Belongingness: A Sense of Feeling Accepted" panel event on at 11 a.m. March 31.

“Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee has been collaborating closely with students in the Upsilon Phi Chapter to ensure we are providing timely and educational programming for our campus and larger community,” said Cornelius Johnson, vice president of academic affairs and student services for DCC.

The event, taking place in Oliver Hall in the Temple Building on the DCC Campus, will feature speakers who represent diverse populations at the college and the community at large. Panelists include:

Ana Fodor, professor of history at DCC;

JC Evans, professor of sociology at DCC;

Jennifer Bryant, DCC student; and

Tommy Bennett, president of the Danville chapter of the NAACP.

“The goal of this event is to amplify the minority student voice and the hurdles they face,” said Leilanie Nichols, president of the Upsilon Phi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at DCC. “The panelists were hand-selected for their ability to educate, inspire and inform our audience about the importance of belonging.”

Panelists will answer moderated questions about belonging and its impact on families, communities and society. They will also entertain questions from attendees.

“We hope that those who participate in this event will leave with a greater awareness of the importance of fostering a sense of belonging and inclusion wherever they go,” said Nichols.

This event is open to community attendance. For more information, call 434-797-8402.