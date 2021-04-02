DCC president submits resignation, will become assistant to chancellor of Virginia's Community Colleges

The president of Danville Community College is resigning after less than two years in the position.
"Jacqueline Gill Powell has submitted her resignation, effective May 15," DCC spokesperson Faith O'Neil said Friday.
Gill Powell will become special assistant to Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia's Community Colleges, a news release from the community college system said.
"She is departing her role as president of DCC to aid [DuBois] in the development and implementation of the new equity-focused VCCS strategic plan and to relocate closer to her family," O'Neil said via email Friday.
DCC's president would not talk to the Danville Register & Bee.
"At this time, Dr. Gill Powell has declined to comment further," O'Neil said.
In a prepared statement, DuBois said, "I'm grateful for Jackie's contributions as Danville Community College's president, and I look forward to her work in helping us transition into this bold, new equity-focused strategic plan."
Muriel Mickles, vice president of academic and student affairs at Central Virginia Community College, will become interim president at DCC beginning in May, the news release said.
"We're all excited about this transition," Jeffrey Knaus, spokesperson for the state community college system, told the Danville Register & Bee on Friday.
Mickles began working at CVCC as a professional counselor in 1984 before becoming dean of humanities and social science in 2007. She has been vice president of academic and student affairs since 2015.
"Muriel Mickles is a VCCS success story, and one that we're very proud of," Knaus said in the news release, adding that she is a graduate of CVCC. "She returned there to pay forward the opportunity she received and has since built a wonderful career at the college."
Gill Powell, who has worked in higher education for more than 20 years, succeeded Bruce Scism, the college’s fifth president, who retired at the end of 2018 after serving in that role for five years.
She began serving as president of DCC in July 2019. Gill Powell was chosen from among 80 applicants.
There will be a nationwide search for her replacement, Knaus said.
"From start to finish, that process typically takes six to eight months," Knaus said.
She began her career as the director of continuing education for the NE Campus of Tarrant County College in Hurst, Texas. In 2010, she became the college’s vice president of academic affairs and community and industry education.
Gill Powell moved to Kansas City, Missouri, in 2016 where she became the president of Metropolitan Community College. Before working in higher education, she worked for seven years as a social worker in the greater Dallas Fort Worth metropolitan area, including two years of recruiting candidates from underserved populations into health care career fields for the Dallas Fort Worth Area Health Education Center in Irving, Texas.