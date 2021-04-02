DCC president submits resignation, will become assistant to chancellor of Virginia's Community Colleges

Mickles began working at CVCC as a professional counselor in 1984 before becoming dean of humanities and social science in 2007. She has been vice president of academic and student affairs since 2015.

"Muriel Mickles is a VCCS success story, and one that we're very proud of," Knaus said in the news release, adding that she is a graduate of CVCC. "She returned there to pay forward the opportunity she received and has since built a wonderful career at the college."

Gill Powell, who has worked in higher education for more than 20 years, succeeded Bruce Scism, the college’s fifth president, who retired at the end of 2018 after serving in that role for five years.

She began serving as president of DCC in July 2019. Gill Powell was chosen from among 80 applicants.

There will be a nationwide search for her replacement, Knaus said.

"From start to finish, that process typically takes six to eight months," Knaus said.

She began her career as the director of continuing education for the NE Campus of Tarrant County College in Hurst, Texas. In 2010, she became the college’s vice president of academic affairs and community and industry education.