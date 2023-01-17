DCC to launches 16-week cybersecurity training

On Monday, Danville Community College will launch a new, 16-week cybersecurity training to provide students with foundational skills to begin their careers.

Offered via a hybrid format (50% online course work, 50% hands-on, in-person training), the training curriculum is a customized blend of IT certifications and cybersecurity fundamentals, including the basic knowledge required for COMPTIA-A+, COMPTIA Network+ and COMPTIA Security+.

“We’re gearing up for our first cohort to begin this new, cutting-edge training on Jan. 23,” said Jerry Wallace, president of Danville Community College. “There is such a high demand for technicians in the field of cybersecurity. Launching a new career in just 16-weeks has never been more attainable.”

Thanks to FastForward, the $1,400 training cost will be cut by two-thirds for Virginia residents. Students who meet income eligibility requirements may attend at no out-of-pocket cost. Tuition includes all instructional materials and exam fees.

“Students will depart the 16-week training ready to take the required exam for the COMPTIA-A+ certification,” said Steven Carrigan, assistant professor of information technology and director of the DCC Cyber Center. “This certification is nationally recognized and highly sought after for employers in the cybersecurity industry.”

Training will be available at Danville Community College on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday weekly from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (in-person two days per week) with a total of 288 hours of training.

Training will also be available in South Boston at the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center and in Pittsylvania County in the near future.

“We’re making every effort to ensure this training is easily accessible in location and price for anyone who is considering entering the cybersecurity industry,” said Wallace. “By ensuring our training offerings are available across both counties in our service region, we are able to remove barriers for students who may otherwise have difficulty attending class.”

For more information, call Chadrick Younger, workforce services coach, at 434-797-8573.