DCC's interim leader one of three finalists for position of president

Muriel Mickles, Danville Community College's interim president, is one of three finalists to take over in the top leader position.

The State Board for Community Colleges announced Wednesday the certification of the trio for the position of president out of a national search that brought 63 candidates, a news release announced.

The position became vacant following the resignation of Jacqueline Gill Powell last May. Powell stepped down after only having the job for less than two years to become special assistant to Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia's Community Colleges, a news release reported last year.

In addition to Mickles, of Lynchburg, the other candidates are Patrick Tompkins, of Onancock, and Jerry Wallace, of Hastings, Nebraska.

“The community is ready for Danville Community College to build on its success and reach a new level of results, especially in the area of workforce development,” Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges, wrote in a statement. “A strong national pool of candidates has led to an outstanding group of finalists.

The finalists are expected to visit the college to meet with faculty, staff, students and community soon.

"Each offers an intriguing vision for the college’s future and impressive credentials and experience to act on that vision," DuBois said. "The college is poised to get an experienced and skillful president to lead it forward.”

Before Mickles look over the interim position last May, she previously served as vice president of students, academics and workforce development at Central Virginia Community College in Lynchburg since 2015, the release stated.

Starting her career at CVCC as a record clerk, she was promoted multiple times from student services specialist to counselor to dean of humanities and social science before her most recent post as vice president. She earned an associate degree at CVCC, a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Lynchburg College and a doctorate from University of Virginia.

Tompkins has been vice president for academic, student and workforce education at Eastern Shore Community College since 2019. From 2013 to 2018, he worked at Thomas Nelson Community College as a dean and then provost at the Historic Triangle Campus, the release stated.

From 1993 to 2013, he taught at John Tyler Community College where he was an associate professor. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Villanova University, a master’s degree from Iowa State University, a master’s degree of fine arts from Virginia Commonwealth University and a doctorate from Old Dominion University.

Wallace is currently the campus president of the Hastings Campus of Nebraska Central Community College, a position he's held since 2019. Before that he was dean of workforce, technical and community education from 2017 to 2019 at New River Community and Technical College in Beckley, West Virginia.

He has served in a variety of roles including associate dean of continuing Education in Odessa, Texas, resident life director in Montgomery, West Virginia, and enrollment services representative in Muskegon, Michigan. He began his education career in K-12 schools in Michigan, the release noted. Wallace earned a bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University, a master’s degree from Western Michigan University, an MBA from Maryville University and doctorate from St. Thomas University.