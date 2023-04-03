Danville Community College held its inaugural Workforce Viewpoint event on March 28 at the Danville Golf Club.

Representatives from more than 100 businesses and industries attended the event — hosted by the DCC Educational Foundation — to meet the DCC executive leadership team and learn about customized training and services that the college can provide in support of workforce and economic development in the local community and surrounding region.

The event kicked off with welcome remarks from Danville Community College President Jerry Wallace, followed by a formal introduction of DCC’s new vice president of workforce services Mark Funkey.

"DCC is committed to helping businesses and industries in our area thrive by providing customized training programs and services that meet their specific needs. In my time at the college we have successfully launched an EMT Program and CDL Truck Driving training in response to regional workforce demands," Wallace said reflecting on the event. "This event provided industry partners the opportunity to share their workforce challenges, learn how to leverage DCC’s training and resources, and build connections to our revamped workforce department."

Cornelius Johnson, vice president of academic affairs and student services, shared the extended career services support DCC is now providing students, which includes resume building, mock interviews and job boards. Business and industry leaders are able to share job descriptions and upcoming positions with DCC students within the career services area.

Industry partners were also invited to participate in the upcoming career fair set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 26.

"We believe that strong partnerships between businesses and educational institutions like DCC are essential for building a vibrant and prosperous local economy," Funkey said. The Workforce Viewpoint 2023 program included time for industry representatives from the audience to discuss their specific needs and to ask questions. It was a fantastic opportunity to strengthen these relationships and build new ones."

The event culminated with the presentation of the first-ever DCC Industry Partner Award which will annually highlight a business or industry that DCC has partnered closely with to collaborate on workforce initiatives. Hitachi Energy of South Boston took home the 2023 award, which consisted of an engraved plaque, as well as an antique metal lunch pail emblazoned with the Hitachi Energy logo.

“The DCC Educational Foundation Board of Directors are incredibly excited to present Hitachi Energy with the first-ever DCC Industry Partner Award.” said Shannon Hair, vice president of institutional advancement and development and executive director of the DCC Educational Foundation. “Hitachi Energy has consistently invested in their employees with upskilling, training, and tuition dollars. We feel that the use of a classic metal lunch pail is a unique way to highlight partnerships like these, as it symbolizes the strong work ethic of a previous era when business and industry thrived in our community.”

Speaking about the importance of events like Workforce Viewpoint 2023 in building connections and fostering collaboration between Danville Community College and local businesses, Hair stated, "We believe workforce development is one of the most critical issues facing our community today. By bringing together educators, employers, and industry leaders, we can create meaningful solutions to address the needs of our region's workforce. Workforce Viewpoint 2023 was an excellent opportunity to start the conversation and begin facilitating those solutions.”

For more information about DCC’s customized training offerings for business and industry, contact Funkey at 434-797-8448.