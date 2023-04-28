Danville Community College recently announced that all of its dental hygiene students who took the clinical board exam have passed, achieving a 100% pass rate.

"We are thrilled with this achievement and couldn't be more proud of our students," according to Robin Mitchell, DCC dental hygiene site coordinator. "This is a reflection of their commitment to their education and the high-quality training they receive at DCC. Our faculty is dedicated to providing our students with the best possible education and preparation for the workforce."

The clinical board exam is a rigorous test that evaluates a student's clinical skills, knowledge and ability to provide safe and effective patient care. Passing this exam is an essential requirement for becoming a licensed dental hygienist and achieving a 100% pass rate is a significant accomplishment for DCC's dental hygiene program, operated in partnership with Virginia Western Community College.

"This achievement is attributed to the exemplary work of our faculty, staff and students," Dr. Paul Fox, the dean of arts, sciences and business, said. "Our dental hygiene program is committed to providing high-quality education that prepares students for a successful career in the field. We are very pleased with the success of our students, and we look forward to continuing to support them in their future endeavors."

DCC's dental hygiene program is accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation and offers a curriculum that includes classroom instruction, laboratory practice and clinical experience. Students receive hands-on training in a state-of-the-art facility that includes both experience with live patients and simulation labs.

For more information about DCC's dental hygiene program, visit www.danville.edu.