Despite record highs in COVID-19 activity, Danville, Pittsylvania County public schools sticking with in-person learning

“The health plan is a very good health plan. If we follow those mitigation strategies, then we can continue to operate,” Mark Jones said. “If you look at how we can best serve our children and our families, it is with those kids in school.”

Added Moore-Sparks: “The positive cases as well as the positivity rate are very high right now; however, we believe schools are a safe place because of the mitigation strategies that have been implemented.”

Be that as it may, Roberson believes remote learning should still be given much more serious consideration.

“We’ve got the technology in place to continue with virtual,” she said. “We all want to be back in the classroom like we were previously, but we want to make sure it’s safe. Until the community numbers start coming down, it seems a prudent course to continue virtually.”

Status of high school sports

Despite being roughly on the same page in regard to in-person learning, the local school districts are in different stages of resuming high school sports.

Danville’s George Washington High School, as of late Friday, was scheduled to have its girls basketball team play at Halifax County on Monday. The boys basketball teams will play at GW on Tuesday.