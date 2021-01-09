Despite record highs in COVID-19 activity, Danville, Pittsylvania County public schools sticking with in-person learning

Cases of COVID-19 have reached new highs in Danville and Pittsylvania County since the start of the year, but public schools in the region have no immediate plans to revert to an online-only learning environment.
Three of Danville’s four highest days of reported positive tests were recorded in the first week of 2021: 80 cases on New Year’s Day, 94 cases Wednesday and 54 cases Friday.
Pittsylvania County’s four worst days have come in the same timeframe: 108 on New Year’s Day, 84 Wednesday, 90 Friday and 78 Saturday.
As local health officials feared, these numbers are indicative of a post-Christmas surge of COVID-19 activity.
Still, Danville Public Schools and Pittsylvania County Schools continue to welcome students, teachers and staff into school buildings.
Mark Jones, superintendent of Pittsylvania County Schools, said the division is mindful of the internet connectivity issues present in such a rural county. And school officials have long believed the quality of education drops off when students are not in the classroom.
The logistics, and impact on education, that come with virtual learning make going that route a less-than-ideal option.
“With all those kinds of factors we look at, students in school is in the best interest of the most people right now,” Jones said.
Danville Public Schools came back from winter break last week with most students learning virtually. Students in preschool through third grade returned to face-to-face instruction Tuesday. Students in grades four and five will return to schools Monday. Grades six-12 will return to in-person learning Jan. 25.
This phased approach was approved by the school board in early December as a precaution against spreading COVID-19 after the holidays. According to the Virginia Department of Health, Danville’s current seven-day average of new cases is 46; on Dec. 3, the day the phased return was approved, the seven-day average was 13.
No change to that plan seems imminent, however.
“We are trying to provide the highest quality education possible under these unprecedented times,” Anne Moore-Sparks, the community outreach and business partnership specialist for DPS, wrote in an email. “Some students need face-to-face interaction, especially our more vulnerable population of younger students, special education students, and our English language learners, and some parents need to be able to work.”
Both school districts are in regular contact with the local health department, and both have implemented the mitigation strategies recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that help make schools safer.
However, according to a CDC dashboard that uses local health metrics to estimate the risk of spreading COVID-19 in a locality’s schools, both Danville and Pittsylvania County have been in the highest risk category essentially since the dashboard was introduced in the fall.
To come out of that highest tier, a locality must post a number smaller than 200 in the metric of total new cases per 100,000 population in the previous 14 days. As of Saturday, Danville’s figure was 1,182. Pittsylvania County’s was 950.
Danville and Pittsylvania County also have percent positivity rates of tests in the last 14 days — 16.5% and 22.4%, respectively — that far surpass the threshold of 10% to be considered in the highest risk level of that metric, as well.
In light of these soaring marks, groups that represent each district’s teachers have reiterated their positions supporting virtual learning.
“Our stance hasn’t changed at all,” said Jessica Jones, president of the Pittsylvania Education Association. “If anything, it’s just a greater sense of urgency to protect everyone.”
Kim Roberson, president of the Danville Education Association, relayed a similar sentiment.
“We maintain that safety has to be the top priority,” she said. “We continue to be very concerned that cases are not going down.”
There has been little evidence through contact tracing so far that shows COVID-19 is being spread within the schools themselves. That fact, coupled with the unknown amount of time it might take community health data to improve, gives the schools districts enough reason to move forward with in-person learning.
“The health plan is a very good health plan. If we follow those mitigation strategies, then we can continue to operate,” Mark Jones said. “If you look at how we can best serve our children and our families, it is with those kids in school.”
Added Moore-Sparks: “The positive cases as well as the positivity rate are very high right now; however, we believe schools are a safe place because of the mitigation strategies that have been implemented.”
Be that as it may, Roberson believes remote learning should still be given much more serious consideration.
“We’ve got the technology in place to continue with virtual,” she said. “We all want to be back in the classroom like we were previously, but we want to make sure it’s safe. Until the community numbers start coming down, it seems a prudent course to continue virtually.”
Status of high school sports
Despite being roughly on the same page in regard to in-person learning, the local school districts are in different stages of resuming high school sports.
Danville’s George Washington High School, as of late Friday, was scheduled to have its girls basketball team play at Halifax County on Monday. The boys basketball teams will play at GW on Tuesday.
The basketball teams will play against Patrick County on Wednesday, and wrestling is slated to host an event on Thursday.
In the Piedmont District, competition for GW is currently limited to Patrick County and Halifax County because neither Martinsville nor Henry County schools — Bassett or Magna Vista — have been cleared to begin seasons. Tunstall, the only Pittsylvania County school that competes in the Piedmont District, hasn’t been given clearance either.
“Every school division is different,” said Jonathan Fain, GW’s athletic director. “They all err on the side of caution. We’ve been doing what we can to stay ready.”
GW’s contests against other Piedmont District schools have been rescheduled.
Pittsylvania County’s high schools — Tunstall, Gretna, Chatham and Dan River — are all waiting for an agreement between Mark Jones and the school principals to begin winter sports seasons.
Even Jones admits, though, that they are running out of time.
“Right now we’re postponing our games and hoping we can play them later,” he said. “At some point we’ll have to start thinking of canceling games because we’ve got to start the fall season in February. We’re trying our best to play games, but we’re going to do it safely and we’re going to follow the protocols that we have in place.”
Jones said he and the principals would likely decide over the weekend about when to give winter sports the go-ahead.