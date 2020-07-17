DPS interim superintendent Catherine Magouyrk gets settled in new role as reopening is discussed

When asked if she would consider applying for the position, Magouyrk said after the meeting, “I haven’t thought that far at all.”

On Wednesday, DPS introduced a widget on the division’s website called “Let’s Talk!” that allows students, parents, school division employees and community members to easily send thoughts and messages to leaders within the district. The messages are sorted and relayed to the appropriate person. Magouyrk said she wanted to introduce this service when she arrived so that more communication could be had among all stakeholders in the success of the school district and its students.

That communication is especially important now, she said, because of the transition from one superintendent to an interim superintendent and then, eventually, to another full-time superintendent.

“This tool will help in that transition,” she said. “(Members of the community) were able to converse with me immediately on my first day of work. This will carry on, and when the new superintendent does come on his or her first day of work, they will be able to begin building that relationship.”