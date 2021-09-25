Dress distress: Pittsylvania County parents outraged after girls punished for violating code

She said she wore a longer pair of shorts the next day and was sent to in-school suspension a second time, again accused of violating code and trying to start trouble.

School officials were nice to her the first time, but the second time "they got meaner," she said.

"They accused me of wearing the same shorts, even though they [the second pair] were longer," Aubrey said.

About a week or two ago, her father took her to buy new clothes — including leggings — they thought would be less likely to get Aubrey in trouble. But that still didn't completely solve the problem.

"They're dark-colored and I wore a long shirt," she said. "It apparently wasn't long enough ... and they got on me for that. They just told me to wrap my jacket around my waist to cover it up."

When it comes to the dress code, "they mostly target the girls and don't pay attention to the boys," Aubrey said.

At one point, Bryan asked his daughter if she wanted to be homeschooled, but she wanted to attend school and be around other students, he said.

However, the situation has become better for Aubrey since they got her new clothes, she and her father said.

'Giving in'