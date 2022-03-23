Driven in part by Virtual Academy, families moving to area, enrollment up at Danville Public Schools

Student enrollment has increased at Danville Public Schools.

The city's school system has 5,736 students attending classes this year — 231 more students than in 2020-21, when 5,505 were enrolled, according to figures from school officials.

Angela Hairston, superintendent of Danville Public Schools, said the additional students are coming from private schools, homeschooling and families who have moved to the city from outside the area.

The school system's Virtual Academy has played a large role, she said.

"The Virtual Academy drove a lot of the enrollment increase," Hairston said.

Located at the former Taylor Elementary School, the I.W. Taylor Virtual Academy — as it’s officially dubbed — operates in real-time, meaning students show up for lessons just like they would in a classroom setting.

School divisions across the state established virtual learning in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school system's continued focus on innovation, strategic planning and community confidence in its teachers have helped increase enrollment, Hairston added.

More businesses have located to the area and more interest has been shown in the Danville school system, she said.

"We want to be the school district of choice," Hairston said.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking pointed to the region's economic growth contributing to the enrollment bump. Apartments downtown are being occupied and more houses are being bought in the city, he said.

"Thankfully, there's economic opportunity in Danville and families are selecting Danville as a place to live and are putting their children in Danville Public Schools," Larking said. "It's a tangible sign that we are experiencing growth and reversing the decline in population that has happened over the years."

The school system expects to increase or maintain its enrollment numbers for next school year, she said.

Stronger programs at Park Avenue and Forest Hills elementary schools spurred enrollment at those schools, she added.

The bump in attendance comes with added benefits for the school system in the form of more per-pupil funding from the state.

"It enables us to provide more services," Hairston said.

As a result, the school system has proposed — as part of its 2022-23 $98.2 million budget — a 5% salary increase for its employees, and additional funding to support literacy programs, tutorials and after-school programs, she said. Danville Public Schools can do that with state and federal money instead of asking for more from the city of Danville.

Danville Public Schools has 1,169 employees.

Other proposed items in the school budget include:

Support of employee-retention strategies;

A learning-loss supplement for employees;

New school buses and buses with air conditioning;

Increased support for mental health services, strategies for improving student attendance and summer school opportunities;

Additional gifted, dual enrollment and early college opportunities;

Addition of skilled trades, including plumbing, electrical, HVAC and welding, to the school division's career and technical education programs;

Increased support for out-of-school time, after-school programs and summer learning camps.

Whether all the items will be included in the school's budget will depend on what changes, if any, the General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin make to the state budget proposed by the previous governor, Ralph Northam.

"We're hoping there's not a lot of adjustment there, but we know there may be," Hairston said.

School officials believe initiatives such as early college and more options in career and technical education will help bring in more students.

"We think this will be attractive to families as they are moving into the area, and even for families that already live here, as students will have opportunities to pursue their interests and expand their academic achievements," said Danville Public Schools spokesperson Lanie Davis.

