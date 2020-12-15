Even with wintry precipitation on the way, virtual learning melts away 'snow days' for Danville students

In anticipation of about an inch of wintry precipitation on Wednesday, Danville Public Schools has authorized all teachers and paraprofessionals to work from home instead of reporting to their classrooms, essentially dismissing the coveted "snow day" students for generations have sought as almost a rite of passage.

Students in the school system have been learning virtually since returning from Thanksgiving break, and they will remain as virtual learners through the end of this week before the winter break. Under normal circumstances, Wednesday is the district’s remote learning day for all students anyway, and that will remain unchanged despite the possibility of inclement weather.

Meal distribution sites will be closed on Wednesday, but students were able to receive Wednesday’s meals on Tuesday.

All bus drivers, bus attendants and the child nutrition staff will not report to work on Wednesday. All school administrators, central office staff, maintenance, custodians and transportation staff will report on a two-hour delay.

No update was available Tuesday afternoon regarding the status of Pittsylvania County Schools on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}