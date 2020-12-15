Even with wintry precipitation on the way, virtual learning melts away 'snow days' for Danville students

In anticipation of about an inch of wintry precipitation on Wednesday, Danville Public Schools has authorized all teachers and paraprofessionals to work from home instead of reporting to their classrooms, essentially dismissing the coveted "snow day" students for generations have sought as almost a rite of passage.
Students in the school system have been learning virtually since returning from Thanksgiving break, and they will remain as virtual learners through the end of this week before the winter break. Under normal circumstances, Wednesday is the district’s remote learning day for all students anyway, and that will remain unchanged despite the possibility of inclement weather.
Meal distribution sites will be closed on Wednesday, but students were able to receive Wednesday’s meals on Tuesday.
All bus drivers, bus attendants and the child nutrition staff will not report to work on Wednesday. All school administrators, central office staff, maintenance, custodians and transportation staff will report on a two-hour delay.
No update was available Tuesday afternoon regarding the status of Pittsylvania County Schools on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg placed Danville and Pittsylvania County under a winter weather advisory from midnight to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
A rather complex low pressure system is expected to bring a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain to Southside early Wednesday before transitioning over to rain later in the day.
The city of Danville's Public Works Department started pretreating main thoroughfares, bridges and overpasses on Tuesday with a brine solution of water and salt, according to a city news release.
The water in the brine evaporates, leaving the salt behind on the road. The salt breaks the bond between the snow and sleet and the roadway, and it, therefore, helps prevent the precipitation from freezing onto roads and bridges.
Meteorologist Ken Kostura said snow will move into Danville around 4 a.m. and then mix quickly with freezing rain, according to a news release from the city. A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will continue through the remainder of the morning.
Kostura, from the weather service in Blacksburg, cautioned motorists to slow down and proceed with caution during the morning commute, especially when traveling on bridges and overpasses and untreated streets.
The precipitation will change to rain in the afternoon, Kostura said.
