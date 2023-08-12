With a Danville Parks and Recreation "Detective Week" theme, fifth graders at Coates Recreation Center learned the importance of collecting and preserving soil, glass and blood as crime scene evidence. They learned the three methods of recording a crime scene — notes, photography and sketches — and the significance of chain of custody. Participants also learned methods of plaster casting of a shoe impression, major categories of fingerprints and use of fingerprint powder to capture a latent fingerprint for comparison purposes. John Wilt provided instruction for the July 13 forensic science experience.