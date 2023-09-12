RINGGOLD — An enormous United States flag served as the backdrop to Dan River Middle School’s 9/11 tribute — “A Salute to Patriots” — Monday morning on the 22nd anniversary of a day of terror for America.

Hosted in the school’s gym, on one side of the flag was the word “never” in giant letters. On the other side, “forget.”

Earl Glass, a physical education teacher at Dan River, remembers the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, vividly.

He was a 36-year-old teacher at Schoolfield Elementary School when the principal came in and told him a plane had hit the World Trade Center.

Glass recalls it being a sunny and bright day, much like Monday.

Yet that beautiful morning “turned into a dark day because acts of evil,” he told the 449 students — most donning red, white and blue attire — assembled for the program.

Glass provided the opening remarks after Donald Merricks, a former Virginia delegate, played the national anthem on the trumpet. That was proceeded by the presentation of colors by the Dan River High School junior ROTC.

Monday marked the 18th year the middle school put on a special salute to Sept. 11 to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost.

Amid tragedy, “something amazing happened,” Glass said.

A feeling of unity shined through the images unfolding.

“People were nice to each other,” Glass explained of the feelings of the moment more than two decades ago.

Kaylee Tate and Anni Zaher performed a dance routine to Charlie Puth’s “One Call Away” song before medals and cards were presented to guests including military veterans, elected officials, public safety workers and volunteers, and employees in the health care field.

The keynote speaker was Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Dickens with the Virginia National Guard, a graduate of Dan River High School.

When scouting out options for the speaker, Glass called a former student who said Dickens is “the real deal.” After meeting with him, Glass agreed.

Dickens, who served two active tours in Iraq, told students Sept. 11 changed his life. While witnessing the shared horror with the world in a 10th grade government class at Dan River High School, he came to a conclusion.

“I will no longer put myself first,” he said.

That day was a deciding factor in launching his military career.

Recalling the moment 22 years ago, he said his classmates stayed glued to the television throughout the day.

“We went from class to class, and we watched,” he recalled. “I think it’s the first time and the last time I’ve ever been in a high school when you could hear a pin drop when it hit the floor.”

Also referencing the overwhelming atmosphere of niceness following 9/11, Dickens then challenged students to make it a point to talk to someone new each day.

It could be a neighbor or just another student they’ve never taken the moment to get to know.

“You will be surprised what you may find,” he explained, saying that sometimes a simple kind word can give someone else hope.

Dan River Middle School Principal Christopher Knick rounded out the speaking portion of the patriotic event.

He was working at George Washington High School the day the twin towers fell, also noting even the oldest students assembled Monday were born nine years later.

“We will not let tyranny suppress us in the United States,” he said, before encouraging the students to strive to always give back to their community.

Photos: Dan River Middle School remembers 9/11