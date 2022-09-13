For Averett University, accolades continue to flow

Accolades continue stacking up for Averett University.

On Monday, the Danville school landed in the top 25 of the 2022-23 Best Regional Colleges in the South in a list released by the U.S. News & World Report.

Averett was the highest-ranking Virginia school on the list, according to a university news release.

The university also ranked in the No. 10 spot for best colleges for veterans among regional colleges in the South, the only school in the state to make the list by U.S. News. Averett also earned the No. 17 for best value schools and No. 34 for social mobility among regional colleges in the South in the same report.

“We could not be more thankful for these distinguished recognitions Averett has received, and we continue to find new ways to innovate and engage,” Averett President Tiffany M. Franks said in a statement. “Our faculty and staff are committed to helping students make the impossible achievable and attainable, and that commitment is being noticed.”

The university also was recognized for economic diversity among the student body and campus ethnic diversity, the release stated.

According to U.S. News, the top performers on social mobility ranking measures the extent schools enrolled and graduated students who received federal Pell grants, and economic diversity was based on percentages of fall 2021 full time and part time degree-seeking undergraduates who received Pell grants, a news release stated.

For for campus ethnic diversity, U.S. News calculated the total proportion of minority students — leaving out international students — and the overall mix of groups, the university reported.

This comes on top of other honors.

The school was recently named as one of the best southeastern colleges by The Princeton Review’s “023 Best Colleges” List, and has once again been designated a 2022-2023 College of Distinction.

For this particular list, 655 colleges in five zones — Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, West and international — are considered academically outstanding, according to its website.