Kimberly Mims, director of child nutrition for Danville Public Schools, is looking to spice things up when it comes to lunch menus for schools.

This spice in this case isn’t necessarily a hot seasoning. It’s something she calls the “yum factor.”

Mims presented a nutrition report Thursday evening to members of the Danville School Board during a work session

In August, city schools served more breakfasts and lunches to students than a year ago.

“Our goal is, of course, to keep growing and growing,” she said.

Each year, she would like breakfast consumption to increase by about 3% and lunches to rise by about 2%.

“Without food, it’s hard to focus,” she explained. “Just being a little bit hungry can distract you.”

Now enter the “yum factor” with some new experiments.

“Yeah, please,” board member Philip Campbell said as Mims started to talk.

Campbell said last month he went to schools on the first day and tried some meals only calling it “healthy.” The expression on his face seemed to tell more to the story of offerings lacking in flavor.

Although Mims is trying new items, she also said they aren’t just thinking about children today. Instead, they want them to look at healthy choices down the road.

Plus, some students already have health issues as it is.

The goal is a balancing act to mix the calories and serving sizes with some new tasty options.

It’s not an easy task when it comes to substituting food on the menu. They are operating under the current food service vendor and can only add about 10% to the menu without going off of the contract.

“We have to be careful of our spending and add ons to our menus,” she explained.

For breakfast, there’s a five-day rotation of options. And the first meal of the day doesn’t have to have a protein, according to federal nutrition standards. But it does have to have at least two grains.

For lunches, there are some new choices featured this month including homemade lasagna, honey sriracha chicken, cherry blossom chicken and chicken nachos.

“It is a process to add new menu items,” she explained.

Last week they had the homemade lasagna with sauce made from scratch as a trial run.

“Kids where really, really excited about it,” Mims said. She also sampled the dish and said it was tasty.

Even that goal comes with another lofty task: Making it standard across all schools.

“If you think about the schools, they are like a franchise,” Mims said. “Every school should have a similar taste.”

They want the quality and standards to look the same through the schools.

At the same time they also have to keep in mind other options for students who are vegetarians or vegans, the latter being a lifestyle of not eating anything from an animal product including dairy.

In addition to taste, Mims also wants to speed the lunch line up a little. For that, there’s the “energy box” option.

It’s a container-style meal that has a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, a fruit or vegetable, and a grain.

“We are looking at ways at helping to build their plates at different ways,” but still keeping it as a reimbursement meal when it comes to funding. That means having certain items included.

Mims has even spent time in cafeterias timing how long it takes for a student to enter a line, get the food and sit down, all in her effort to “make things better.”

With the holidays approaching, they also are looking at the traditional Thanksgiving and Turkey meals not only in the taste category, but also in the presentation aspect.

Danville School Board Chair Ty’Quan Graves asked what was the most popular item, besides from pizza that’s always a hit.

The new taco salad and chicken fajitas seem to be some favorites, Mims siad.

Other items

The board also heard a financial audit report from Susan Chapman, a certified public accountant.

She had high praise for the school system and credited the staff for keeping the numbers orderly. In the audit for the 2022 year she found no major issues.

“As a whole, you guys look really, really stable,” Chapman said.

However, she did point out one thing to watch for in the coming budget cycle: the evaporation of federal funding in the post-COVID-19 era.

“You’ll see more difficultly in budgeting,” Chapman said. “I think we’ll see what’s going to happen on the next budget cycle.”

The state will be in the same boat.

All in all, Danville Public Schools had about $27.5 million in federal funding flowing to the budget following the pandemic.

Trustees also heard an update from Tim Scearce, director of transportation services.

A total of 86 staff members complete 280 daily bus routes. But if a child misses a bus, all hope is not lost.

There’s something called a “second chance shuttle” to get students to school, all in an effort to boost attendance.

For the first 15 days of school, the shuttle averaged about a dozen students daily.

“Most of our children take advantage of it once or twice,” Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston said.

When it becomes a chronic issue, that’s when a social worker will get in involved.

“We try to problem solve,” Hairston explained. “Most of our parents are at work, they get home and realize the child missed the bus.”

So far they aren’t seeing an abuse of the system, but have policies in place in case that happens.