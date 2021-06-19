For many Dan River Region parents, virtual learning losing appeal

Virtual class sizes

“Teacher numbers are currently being adjusted to reflect the drop in the number of students enrolled in the Virtual Academy,” Hightower told the Register & Bee, when asked how many instructions will be at the new school.

Those who are making the move “are excited about the opportunity to continue engaging students in a virtual setting using a variety of digital tools,” she said. Teachers at the new academy will will be equipped with the latest technology including laptops, interactive panels, document cameras, moveable video-conferencing cameras along with what Hightower describes as “high-quality headsets” for live communication with students.

Virtual Academy students will receive Chromebooks, and Danville Public Schools will help with internet connectivity for those who need it.

“The number of students in a virtual class will vary due to the number of students at each grade level,” Hightower said.

Hightower said she wasn’t sure how many students will be in each virtual class, but the goal would be a ratio no more than 1 teacher per 24 students.

Two new positions were created solely for the new school. A instructional technology resource teacher will come to the rescue with on-site support for instructors, and a literacy specialist will help with teaching English and language arts.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.