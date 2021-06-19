For many Dan River Region parents, virtual learning losing appeal

As the pandemic shifts to the rearview mirror for many in the Dan River Region, more families — especially in Pittsylvania County — are closing the books on plans for remote education.
As of Friday, about 17% of students in Danville Public Schools were enrolled for virtual learning for the upcoming school year, down from about 24% in April. The majority of those 961 future remote students are in either elementary or high school.
In Pittsylvania County, only 1.4% of students — 109 total — are in line to forgo the traditional form of learning via classroom. Over the last year, virtual proved to be a hurdle for many in the rural landscape without access to broadband internet, critical for accessing lessons via video.
“Most parents have made the decision for their children to attend in-person next year,” Pittsylvania County Superintendent Mark Jones told the Register & Bee on Thursday.
Virginia requires all school districts to offer the option of virtual learning, even as most restrictions have lifted compared to when the COVID-19 threat was rampant. In March 2020, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools for two weeks as pandemic worries started to mount. He later extended the shutdown for the rest of the year. When schools resumed last fall, many offered a hybrid or in-person classes for a few days a week, coupled with remote learning.
But come August, both Danville and Pittsylvania County schools will resume normal classes five days a week, offering virtual only as an option for those who ask for it.
The virtual road
To enroll virtually in the county, students must have achieved a grade of “C” or higher — and had good attendance — in all classes in the 2020-21 school year.
The school system there will use Virtual Virginia for remote education. That program — available to all school districts via the Virginia Department of Education — means they won’t have to take away from local resources.
Danville school leaders decided to turn a vacant elementary school into a new facility that will only cater to virtual learning. Work is underway on the $1.05 million renovation project made possible by federal coronavirus funding.
The idea is to centralize the people involved with remote education. It also eliminates the needed for a teacher to juggle lesson plans for in-person and virtual students.
Alicia Hightower, principal of the I.W. Taylor Virtual Academy, said crews are replacing damaged ceiling tiles, installing new flooring and painting the building that closed in 2013 because of funding woes and a dwindling student population.
They plan to have the everything complete by July 9, including repairs to part of the roof.
Virtual class sizes
“Teacher numbers are currently being adjusted to reflect the drop in the number of students enrolled in the Virtual Academy,” Hightower told the Register & Bee, when asked how many instructions will be at the new school.
Those who are making the move “are excited about the opportunity to continue engaging students in a virtual setting using a variety of digital tools,” she said. Teachers at the new academy will will be equipped with the latest technology including laptops, interactive panels, document cameras, moveable video-conferencing cameras along with what Hightower describes as “high-quality headsets” for live communication with students.
Virtual Academy students will receive Chromebooks, and Danville Public Schools will help with internet connectivity for those who need it.
“The number of students in a virtual class will vary due to the number of students at each grade level,” Hightower said.
Hightower said she wasn’t sure how many students will be in each virtual class, but the goal would be a ratio no more than 1 teacher per 24 students.
Two new positions were created solely for the new school. A instructional technology resource teacher will come to the rescue with on-site support for instructors, and a literacy specialist will help with teaching English and language arts.