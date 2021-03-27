Former DCC board member questions school's handling of nursing program; college spokesperson says claims 'unequivocally false'

A former board member of Danville Community College is questioning the school's handling of its nursing program and has asked its board to consider investigating the matter.

Frank Grogan claims lack of support from DCC administration has led to resignations of faculty and administration from the program.

"The nursing program, which has been rated the number one program in Virginia, is expected to graduate only about 10 students this spring, which is the lowest number in years," Frank Grogan told the DCC board of directors during its meeting March 15. "I was told that recent reported resignations of administrators and nursing instructors left the nursing program without adequate staffing of instructors and administrative assistants."

He also referred to "alleged actions by the administration that may place the nursing program in noncompliance with state nursing regulations."

DCC spokesperson Faith O'Neil said the claims about the nursing program presented to the board were untrue.