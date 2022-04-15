Former DCC president to speak at outdoor commencement

On May 14, Danville Community College will host its first in-person graduation ceremony since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic on Daly Field at the Frank R. Campbell Stadium at Averett University’s North Campus.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. with seating opening at 8:30 a.m. Guests must have a ticket to be admitted.

“We are thrilled to be back to an in-person commencement ceremony at a venue where our students, faculty, staff and community can gather and feel safe,” said Muriel Mickles, interim president at DCC. “We cannot wait to see the smiling faces of our graduates as they walk across the stage and accomplish their goals.”

This year, DCC has tapped President Emeritus Carlyle Ramsey as commencement speaker. Ramsey served as president of DCC for more than 20 years before retiring in August 2013.

Ramsey began his tenure at DCC in 1992 as the college’s fourth president. Prior to the acceptance of this role, Ramsey was the assistant vice chancellor of the Virginia Community College System from 1989-92. He also served as the dean of instruction and student development at DCC from 1987-88.

“Danville Community College is proud to welcome Dr. Carlyle Ramsey as guest speaker for our commencement ceremony,” said Mickles. “His legacy at DCC is impressive and we know that he will bring knowledge, inspiration and excitement to our commencement event.”

The 2022 DCC commencement will feature a bagpiper to lead the processional, an alumnus performing the National Anthem on saxophone, and more than 500 graduates who will receive a variety of credentials and degrees. The ceremony will honor fall 2021 and spring 2022 graduates, as well as summer 2022 candidates for graduation.

For more information, visit danville.edu/graduation.