When former principal Vera F. Glass retired from Pittsylvania County Schools in 2017 after 43 years, she considered that one journey was ending and another was just beginning.

At the final assembly program for the year, she realized that her then-eighth graders were also ending one adventure and about to begin another as high school students.

“As I looked out over the audience of eighth graders, I thought how similar we all were except I was finishing a career I loved, and they had not even started a career,” Glass said, recalling as she recalls her emotions at that time.

It was then that Glass announced to the eighth graders that she would be attending their Gretna High graduation in four years.

“I wanted students to have a chance to attend a two-year or four-year college and pursue a degree in a career they wanted to enter,” she added.

She continued by stating that when they graduate in 2021, five seniors would receive $1,000 each to help pay tuition at any two-year or four-year institution.

She then created the J & L Scholarship Fund named for her parents John and Leone Fitzgerald who encouraged and supported her in her dream to become a teacher.

“I wanted our PCS students to have an opportunity to fulfill their dreams as well.”

However, the story did not end there.

The following year in 2022, she again awarded five $1,000 scholarships to five students who had been seventh graders when she retired in 2017.

“Once graduation time came, I knew I had to offer that seventh grade class the same opportunity,” she said.

Another year passed, and Glass knew the sixth grade students in 2017 would be graduating in 2023, and she had to complete what she started when she retired.

“It just seemed right that those students who were with me my final year in PCS at Gretna Middle School should be able to look forward to years of enjoyment in a career they would love as much as I did,” she said.

Over the past three years, Glass has completed the mission she began on her retirement in 2017.

“I know that more financial assistance is needed, but at least this is a downpayment on their future,” Glass said.

This year five Gretna High students have been selected to receive the J & L Scholarship in the hope that their dreams can be achieved. Each of these seniors will receive a $1,000 scholarship to attend the school of their choice.

The five Gretna High School scholarship recipients for 2023 are Onsley Baker, Katherine Hagood, Kenly Saunders, Unique Savage and Jamyrah Urquhart.

Baker is the son of Amanda and Kevin Baker, of Chatham. He has a GPA of 4.03 and plans to attend Danville Community College. Ultimately, Baker wants to complete a degree in Forestry at Virginia Tech and pursue a career path with the United States Department of the Interior. “I will be able to protect our natural environment and help preserve the forests of America,” he said. In his spare time, Baker enjoys working with leather and has created wallets, belts, and knife sheaths, including intricate designs on each.

Hagood is the daughter of Mark and Melissa and Hagood, of Hurt. She has a GPA of 3.85 and plans to attend Central Virginia Community College where she will begin working toward a degree in radiology. Later, she will attend Piedmont Community College to become an ultrasound technician. “It has always been fascinating to me to see inside the human body and to learn how it works,” she said. Her future aspirations are to work in the fields of obstetrics or gynecology at either Virginia Health Services or Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg.

Saunders is the daughter of Tanya and Walter Saunders, of Long Island. She has a GPA of 4.46 and plans to attend Longwood University to pursue a degree in nursing and receive her BSN degree. Her goal is to become a pediatric registered nurse. “I always try to be a ray of sunshine in someone’s life because I never know what they are going through and I always want to cheer them up.” In her spare time, Saunders continues in her fifth year of dance where she travels and competes with her dancing.

Savage currently resides with her guardian Vanessa Hubbard. in Hurt. She has a GPA of 4.12. Upon graduation, she plans to attend Averett University to pursue a career in athletic training and coaching. Her desire is to become a girls’ basketball coach or sports’ agent. “My goal is to someday be coaching against the greatest coaches in women’s college basketball,” she said. She has played basketball since she was in third grade. Her leadership skills were aptly demonstrated when she ran for and won the title of senior class president.

Urquhart is the daughter of Yvette and James Urquhart, of Long Island. She has a GPA of 3.32 and plans to attend George Mason University School of Nursing and pursue a career as a nurse practitioner. “I like helping others so as a nurse I will be able to do that and enjoy it,” she said. Urquhart has been involved with multiple community and school activities, such as summer camps, Juneteenth events and church activities.