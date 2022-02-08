Friendships across the continents are born through letter writing at George Washington High School

Students studying the Japanese language at George Washington High School have made friends with Japanese pen pals through letter writing — something young people don’t do a lot of lately, but these seem to enjoy.

The project was born through the efforts of Sharon Leigg, the Japanese language teacher at GW, and Toshishige Yamasaki, a high school teacher in Fukuoka, Japan.

Yamasaki has nine partner schools in the United States for his 320 students to exchange bilingual letters with their 320 American counterparts.

“In May 2021, I received an email from Mr. Toshishige Yamasaki from Itoshima High School in Fukuoka, Japan, asking if we would be interested in becoming one of the schools participating as pen pals with students from his school,” Leigg said. “My students and I were delighted and have since sent and received correspondence. All students learned how to write a bilingual letter, and almost all students in the class have a Japanese pen pal in Japan.”

The approximately 40 students participating write in both Japanese and English.

“Students, at this level, write in mostly hiragana, the simplest alphabet, but a few of them tried kanji, a more complicated alphabet,” Leigg explained. Leigg was originally an English teacher when she joined the Danville Public Schools in 1995, but after becoming certified to teach Japanese in 2000, she transitioned to solely teaching Japanese.

She began studying Japanese in college in 1992 and completed subsequent coursework at other institutions, plus lived a summer in Japan in 2002.

She has also hosted two Japanese students in her home.

“Students learn how to read, write, and speak some Japanese,” she explained. “My goal and estimation is that a student who has completed fourth year would be able to enter college and function well in a first year Japanese course.”

Value of the project

The value of the pen pal project, besides being fun, is that the students receive real out-of-the-textbook communication from a Japanese teenager, Leigg said.

“Both Japanese students and GW students have shared about musical groups and movies they like. They talk about their favorite subjects, what they like to eat, who their favorite actor or actress is — typical kid stuff,” she said. “However, this project of writing in the language of another person forces students to think beyond themselves and craft messages in the target language that another person can enjoy and learn from. It teaches students to be mini-ambassadors for their school, city and country.”

When the students received a packet of letters Feb. 2 from Japan, they were excited to see them, but treated them carefully and opened them gently. The letters had English writing on the left-hand page and the translation into Japanese on the right. Origami animals, stickers and ink drawings decorated the pages.

“The pen pal project allows students an opportunity to share their culture and learn about another culture while building the skills needed to work on proficiency in their target language,” Leigg said. “Seeing students look for just the right sticker, or bring in a picture of their pet, or ask how to say a grammar pattern to better communicate is awesome because it is all in the spirit of giving to another, of learning how to communicate friendship to another.

“Letter writing reinforces literacy, but writing in another language teaches cultural literacy, empathy and global understanding,” Leigg said.

Yamasaki believes the letter exchange program is a positive answer to the pandemic, social distancing and lock-downs.

“Our bilingual letter exchange is one of the small, inter-classroom, grass-root movements, but it could be a hole, cracking a breakthrough in this oppressive, suffocating, locked-up school environment,” he wrote in an email. “A teacher of another partner school said that the letters filled with a lot of cute pictures, origamis and stickers brightened up the students in the dismal school environment.”

He wished to give the same experience to the GW students.

Students speak

By all indications, the students are enjoying the experience.

“It’s fun. I like it,” said Zakiyah Williams. She was interested in taking Japanese in school because of her interest in animes, Japanese food and “manga,” or Japanese comics or graphic novels.

Tien Thai, who already speaks Vietnamese and English as a second language, was also attracted to Japanese because of animes and the martial arts culture.

“Writing a letter to them is really fun,” he said. “They learn more English, and you learn more Japanese.”

Christopher Buchinsky called it a “unique experience.

“Writing a pen pal allows us to understand the language far better than if we learned in alone,” he said.

DeVonte King said writing letters benefits what they learn in Japanese class.

“It makes us feel like we are there with them,” he said.

Landen Walker had a different insight into the project.

“The main reason I learned Japanese is because it’s beautiful language, and I love writing,” he said. “I’m getting a little better every day I try.”

'Excited to be a part'

So far the GW classes have received two letters from Japan, the first an introduction letter and the second a “nengajo,” or New Year’s Card. The GW students wrote back one introduction letter and are now working on a second letter, sharing positive points about Danville and the community.

With translating the English into Japanese and adding the artistic elements, the process of writing, mailing and receiving letters back takes about a month, Buchinsky said.

“I love it and am excited to be a part of this,” said Leigg. “The project helps to generate friendship and kindness and a genuine idea of international, global communication. The process of children exchanging letters with children from another country shows common humanity in us all.

“We hope our letters show our heart and excitement in learning to communicate in this manner to the students at Itoshima High School, and we have certainly felt the enthusiasm and kindness from them as well. Some of these friendships may last a lifetime.”

Leigg was quick to also point out that the pen pal project was one of several the classes do to immerse themselves in the Japanese culture and language.

'A beautiful thing'

GW’s principal, Johnnie Wright-Simmons, is an enthusiastic supporter of the pen pal project.

“I’m very excited for opportunities for ‘classrooms without walls,’” she said. “It’s a beautiful thing. Here they are in Danville, Virginia, and they are interacting with children in Japan. And it’s all because of a teacher who is able to think outside the box and a testimony to the love she has for the students in her program.”

She also noted that the kids are on time for the class and ready to learn.

“This project has been wonderful for my students,” said Leigg. “We are so thankful for the efforts of Mr. Yamasaki, Itoshima High School and the wonderful students there. We are also thankful to our principal for approving and supporting the project.”

For kids used to texting and videoing any message they have, learning to write letters in two languages has proven to be exciting.

