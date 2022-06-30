Governor's school wraps up at Chatham High School

CHATHAM — Twelve-year-old London Van Der Hyde wants to be a police officer when she grows up.

Under the Piedmont Summer Regional Governor's School at Chatham High School, she has been able to learn some vital information to help her in her desired field, including fingerprinting and DNA extraction to prove someone committed a crime.

"In court, you need evidence," the rising seventh grader at Chatham Middle School told the Danville Register & Bee during the last day of governor's school at the high school.

The two-week program that ended Thursday offers extended and enhanced learning outside of the regular school year for gifted students who qualify.

Participants get to take classes, go on field trips and complete projects in a variety of subjects including applied chemistry and physics, living history, engineering and design, art, theatre, and "ooey gooey" biology, said Cedric Hairston, the governor's school director.

"It's learning," Hairston said at the school. "It's not not about games. It's all about critical thinking and learning within subjects of their interest."

Students from Pittsylvania, Henry, Halifax, Bedford and Campbell counties, as well as the city of Danville, participated in the program at Chatham High School this session. The program had 310 students at the school in all, Hairston said.

Each school division is allotted a certain number of students allowed to attend, known as a seat allocation, Hairston said. Students apply for a slot and are selected based on test scores, grade-point average and teacher recommendations.

The governor's school was one of 21 across the state provided state grants, with $17,630 going toward the Piedmont Summer Regional Governor's School. The local program's total cost is about $41,000, with the remaining $23,370 coming from local school divisions, Hairston said.

The state has allocated the same amount of money for the Piedmont Summer Regional Governor's School for about 30 years, he said. The program needs more state funding, especially with rising inflation, he said.

At Chatham High on Thursday, students performed a musical production sequence in the auditorium. In one classroom, Tim Hutcherson gave a presentation on local involvement in the Civil War to the living history class.

Science students assembled art projects out of recyclable material, including a cardboard ship, a cardboard robot and other objects displayed in the cafeteria during lunch.

"They've done a lot of collaborative learning together," said math teacher Wendy Moss, who was filling in for a science teacher.

The project enable students to learn about team building, environmental sustainability and the effects of pollution on the environment and agriculture, Moss said.

Teacher Brenna Takata, who led a computer science class called "Let's Start From Scratch," taught students to use coding blocks to make remote-controlled robots with materials including recycled cardboard and popsicle sticks.

"We're hoping it brings out their creative side," Takata said, adding that it encourages peer interaction through students helping each other out.

Students went on field trips to the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research to learn laser cutting and 3D printing and they also went to Gretna Middle School for a Career Connections lab, Takata said. And they got to build a robotic arm, she added.

For the first time, attendees at the Piedmont Summer Regional Governor's School were able to get free lunches, Hairston pointed out.

As for Van Der Hyde, her parents want her to become a lawyer, but she would rather get into law enforcement. She wants to help out a profession that has been the target of protests and that many young people do not want to enter, she said.

"My generation, they don't want to do that," she said.

