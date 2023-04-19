A grant from Walmart will provide about 50 free memberships to the Danville Science Center for a year.

It’s all part of the Museums for All program, an effort designed to increase museum access for low-income families.

The Danville Science Center will partner with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Danville Area, Danville Church & Community Tutorial Program and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Danville Area to distribute the grant-funded memberships, according to a news release.

“We wanted to be sure we were providing all families with the opportunity to engage, play, learn and create lasting memories together,” Adam Goebel, Danville Science Center executive director, said in a statement. “The Museums for All membership provides for an even deeper experience with our inspiring STEM content, hopefully building strong science advocates.”

The Danville Science Center recently received the $1,000 grant.

“Walmart Neighborhood Market is excited to provide the Danville Science Center with funding for their Museums for All memberships, which will serve families in our community with full access to STEM exhibits, educational experiences in the Creativity Lab and more,” Calvin Martin, Walmart Neighborhood Market store manager, said in the release. “We are eager to see the impact the Danville Science Center will have in STEM education in our community, and we look forward to future partnerships that promote youth science education in local communities.”

Also as part of the national program, the local science center offers discounts for those who show an electronic benefit transfer card.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area is excited to partner with the Danville Science Center,” Gary Terry, Boys & Girls Club of the Danville Area CEO, said.

The program aligns with the group’s QUAD A initiative to promote STEM skills.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Danville Area CEO Pat Daniel said her group is happy to team up with the museum.

“We are privileged to defend potential in the Danville community, and we look forward to providing more families in the area with the privilege of accessible hands-on STEM education,” she said.

“We’re pleased to expand our existing partnership with the Science Center and help distribute these memberships,” Shakeva Frazier, Danville Church & Community Tutorial program assistant, explained in the release. “We know community members will appreciate being able to visit the engaging museum over and over again, each time discovering something new to love about science in the world around them.”