Gretna Elementary's fourth grade class quarantined after COVID-19 exposure

The entire fourth grade class at Gretna Elementary School is under quarantine due to exposure to a COVID-19 case there last week.

Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones said approximately 70 students at the school are being quarantined for 10 days and they are learning virtually while at home. Teachers are sending schoolwork home, he added.

“We had one case and we contact-traced,” Jones said Wednesday. “We thought it would be best to quarantine all of those students.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the county school system’s COVID-19 dashboard showed three cases — one employee and two students — at the school. Jones said it was not clear whether last week’s case was included in that figure.

He would not say whether the COVID-19 case that prompted the quarantine was a student, teacher or other school employee.

The school system’s nurse coordinators and the nurse at Gretna Elementary quickly performed contact tracing to find anyone who came within 6 feet of the positive case without a mask or within 3 feet of that person with a mask, Jones said.