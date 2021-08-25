 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gretna Elementary's fourth grade class quarantined after COVID-19 exposure
0 Comments
breaking editor's pick topical top story
Gretna Elementary School

Gretna Elementary's fourth grade class quarantined after COVID-19 exposure

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Schools

Gretna Elementary School students participate in classroom activities in a socially distanced setting in 2020. There are 70 students in the school's fourth grade under quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure last week.

 John R. Crane, Register & Bee file

The entire fourth grade class at Gretna Elementary School is under quarantine due to exposure to a COVID-19 case there last week.

Mark Jones

Mark Jones

Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones said approximately 70 students at the school are being quarantined for 10 days and they are learning virtually while at home. Teachers are sending schoolwork home, he added.

“We had one case and we contact-traced,” Jones said Wednesday. “We thought it would be best to quarantine all of those students.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As of Tuesday afternoon, the county school system’s COVID-19 dashboard showed three cases — one employee and two students — at the school. Jones said it was not clear whether last week’s case was included in that figure.

He would not say whether the COVID-19 case that prompted the quarantine was a student, teacher or other school employee.

The school system’s nurse coordinators and the nurse at Gretna Elementary quickly performed contact tracing to find anyone who came within 6 feet of the positive case without a mask or within 3 feet of that person with a mask, Jones said.

In the latest update posted Tuesday afternoon, Pittsylvania County Schools had 49 COVID-19 cases — seven employees and 42 students, according to the school system’s dashboard.

Pittsylvania County students returned to classrooms Aug. 10. Last year schools operated in a hybrid mode mixing in-person days with remoting learning.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US believes 1,500 citizens remain in Afghanistan

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert