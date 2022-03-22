Ground broken for renovations, new track at Danville's George Washington High School

Officials broke ground Tuesday morning on what will become $80 million in renovations and a new running track at George Washington High School.

The event held at GW's J.T. Christopher Stadium was the second groundbreaking in a week on a school renovation project.

On March 16, officials marked the start of renovations and construction for the upcoming new location for Galileo Magnet High School, which will be at the former John M. Langston High School. The facility will also hold Danville Public School's central office.

GW high school was built in 1955, nearly 70 years ago.

"While the facility has been renovated over the years in part to serve a diverse opportunity for students, and educating our students, it's time for a total makeover, it is time," Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston said during remarks at the event Tuesday morning.

The GW project will include innovative classroom space; a new, advanced media center area; a newly-designed career technology facility to house cybersecurity, business programs, culinary arts and hospitality programs; a PATHS community clinic; auto repair program space; new spaces for the school's ROTC program; addition of skilled trades including welding, plumbing, electrical and HVAC; a new, larger gymnasium; improved spaces for performing arts and visual arts; and a space to recognize the legacy of past students, Hairston said.

Construction will begin in the fall, she said.

The running track project will include a new, eight-lane, NCAA-certified track, field houses and refreshed fields, Hairston said. Track construction began last week and is expected to be complete in the fall.

The track will enable the school to have home track meets and will be used in partnership with Averett University.

"Our track students needed to see positive advancement," Hairston said. "They needed to see a collegiate program right in their backyard and to have the influence of collegiate athletes."

Meg Stevens, Averett vice president, director of athletics and campus operations, said of the project, "This is what a true community partnership looks like. It's a great day for our region, it's a great day for the city of Danville, it's a great day for Danville Public Schools and it's a great day for Averett University."

The track and the partnership has allowed Averett to grow its athletic footprint, Stevens said.

"This will make us again larger in the field of intercollegiate athletics, bringing us to 21 NCAA Division III intercollegiate sports," she said.

The project will bring K-12 students exposure to collegiate student athletes, so they can "understand that there is more beyond high school, she added.

GW Student Government President David King gave a statement on the impact the school and the project will have on students and the community.

"GW is a staple in our community and a benchmark for athletics and academics in almost every child's life in our city," King said. "This school dictates where most students in it will head and pursue in life. That's why it is important to make the best possible amenities available, because it really dictates the future of our city."

Danville School Board Chairwoman Crystal Cobbs said thanked everyone who partnered to make the school renovations and track project possible, including voters who approved the 1% sales-tax increase to fund school projects in the city.

"Our citizens chose to invest their dollars into our schools and students for a transformation of GW, our comprehensive high school, and we thank them as well for their investment," Cobbs said during remarks.

The $80 million GW project is part of roughly $129 million the city will invest in school renovations and construction. An additional $5.6 million grant will bring the investment up to about $135 million, Hairston said.

The projects will be funded by revenues from the 1% sales-tax increase city voters approved in November.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.