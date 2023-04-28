Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
A new after-school program targeting the middle school level is in the works courtesy of the Danville-area’s famed football brother trio.
The new academy is designed for students in grades three through five to be immersed in the whole STEM experience.
A unique three-way partnership, joining the metaverse with education and ecological sustainability is coming to Averett University.
Nearly 60 students from a dozen middle schools across Virginia took part in the 2023 GO TECVEX IQ Robotics Competition on Wednesday.
A Bonner Middle School sixth-grader will display his spelling prowess on the national stage in late May.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.