The Danville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. recently announced the establishment of Delta Closets at local middle schools to provide personal hygiene products to include period products. These items are free and available to middle school girls to take packets home during weekends and holidays. At a presentation to Westwood Middle School are, from left, Delta Dear Sallie Roberts, Chapter Vice President Tonja Roberts-Brooks, Principal Muriel Waldron, Chapter President Sheila Williamson Branch, LaKeisha Brandon and Brenda Hairston, teachers and sorority members.