Growing COVID-19 cases, exposures force Danville's GW high school to go virtual for rest of week

With a growing number of COVID-19 cases and exposures, George Washington High School students are switching to virtual learning for two days this week.

The move was announced Wednesday evening by the school on Facebook.

Students will not report to the school for the rest of the week, but will return for face-to-face instruction Tuesday. Danville Public Schools are closed Monday for Labor Day.

"Our school has had a considerable number of COVID-19 cases and exposures," school leaders wrote on Facebook. "During our closure, our custodial staff will be deep cleaning classrooms and other shared spaces, as well as buses so that students can return to a safe, clean environment."

Since classes resumed Aug. 9, two dozen GW students have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, the school system's dashboard reports. Another 42 students have been exposed to someone with a positive case.

One employee at GW also tested positive and there were two exposures to staff members.

"The health and safety of our students is our number one priority as we continue to navigate education during a pandemic," leaders wrote.