 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Growing COVID-19 cases, exposures force Danville's GW high school to go virtual for rest of week
0 Comments
breaking editor's pick topical featured

Growing COVID-19 cases, exposures force Danville's GW high school to go virtual for rest of week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
First day of school

George Washington High School students return to classes Aug. 9 on the first day of school for Danville Public Schools.

 John R. Crane, Register & Bee file

With a growing number of COVID-19 cases and exposures, George Washington High School students are switching to virtual learning for two days this week.

The move was announced Wednesday evening by the school on Facebook.

Students will not report to the school for the rest of the week, but will return for face-to-face instruction Tuesday. Danville Public Schools are closed Monday for Labor Day.

"Our school has had a considerable number of COVID-19 cases and exposures," school leaders wrote on Facebook. "During our closure, our custodial staff will be deep cleaning classrooms and other shared spaces, as well as buses so that students can return to a safe, clean environment."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Since classes resumed Aug. 9, two dozen GW students have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, the school system's dashboard reports. Another 42 students have been exposed to someone with a positive case.

One employee at GW also tested positive and there were two exposures to staff members.

"The health and safety of our students is our number one priority as we continue to navigate education during a pandemic," leaders wrote.

Lunches for students can be picked up at Ballou Park Shopping Center, Nor Dan Shopping Center, Riverside Shopping Center and Cane Creek Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily.

This story will be updated.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH calls on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert