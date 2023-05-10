A Gretna Middle School student was charged Wednesday after authorities discovered a gun inside a trash can in the school.

At about 12:45 p.m., Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the weapon, according to a news release from Capt. Gerald Ford with the sheriff's office.

Ford said the gun was found inside a garbage can by the school resource officer "without incident."

An unnamed juvenile was arrested after an investigation. The teen is charged with possession of firearm on school property, possession or transportation of certain firearms by persons under the age of 18 and pointing, holding or brandishing a firearm, Ford said.

Since the suspect is under 18, the name cannot be released.

"No further information will be provided as this is still an ongoing investigation," Ford wrote in the release.

If anyone has any information about this incident, the sheriff's office asks them to call 434-432-7931 or Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044.