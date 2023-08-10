Christopher Buchinsky, a high-ranking student at George Washington High School and former Governor's School attendee, is embarking on a unique educational journey by choosing Danville Community College as his next step.

Despite his impressive academic achievements, Buchinsky decision to pursue a community college experience demonstrates a thoughtful approach to finding his true passion and career path.

Ranked third in his class, Buchinsky's path to success was not without its challenges. While he excelled in mathematics and sciences, he faced obstacles in writing and reading during his time at Governor's School. However, with the support of his family and teachers, Buchinsky overcame these hurdles and maintained a commendable weighted GPA of 4.1375.

His determination and resilience, coupled with his academic achievements, earned him a full-ride tuition scholarship to DCC.

"We are proud of Christopher Buchinsky for his hard work and dedication to his high school academics and extracurricular activities," said Angela Hairston, Danville Public Schools superintendent. "He was third in his graduating class this year at George Washington High School, president of the GW Orchestra, and received an amazing scholarship from DCC. By attending Danville Community College for the next two years, he will have an opportunity to begin his college years at home with a quality education for free and earn his associate's degree. He will be prepared when he moves on to a four-year university and begins a major program. We are so fortunate to have an exceptional community college in our city, so students like Christopher can continue to excel following their time with us at Danville Public Schools."

Buchinsky's vision for the future encompasses obtaining an associate's degree in arts and science at DCC. This will lay the foundation for his subsequent transfer to a four-year college, where he intends to focus on a specific major.

“It takes incredible grit and determination for top students in their respective classes to maintain such an impressive GPA,” said Jerry Wallace, president of Danville Community College. “I can only imagine the hard work and perseverance that Christopher put into his studies. I am thrilled to have him receive full-ride tuition scholarship to Danville Community College.”

In addition to his academic pursuits, Buchinsky has cultivated a diverse range of hobbies and interests. He has been an active participant in the school's Orchestra and Band, showcasing his musical talents on various instruments such as the viola, marimba, bass drum, and piano.

"I find it interesting that over thousands of years we have learned so much about human psyche and behavior alongside what makes our world up, and we are still discovering new things every day," Buchinsky said reflecting on his passions.

When contemplating his college options, he considered the importance of proximity to home. While many of his peers were discussing plans to attend distant four-year colleges, Buchinsky made a conscious decision to remain in the familiar surroundings of Danville.

"While I know I'll be transferring away from home eventually, I preferred staying close to home until then." Buchinsky said. "Ultimately, I chose DCC since I have been taking classes there as part of the Governor's School curriculum, as well as to take career interest classes and give myself time to figure out my major."

Regarding his future plans, Buchinsky shares, "After I obtain my Associate's Degree, I intend to start focusing on what major I will go into. Hopefully, by the end of the fall semester, I will have chosen my major and I will begin working to transfer to a four-year college. At this time, I am unsure of what college that will be."

Drawing from his own experiences, Buchinsky offers advice to other high-performing students who may feel pressured to immediately enroll in a four-year college. He emphasizes the value of taking time for self-discovery and exploration.

"Even if you are high-performing and near the top of your class, it can be daunting to consider what you wish to do for the rest of your life," Buchinsky said. "Not everyone will have a subject they are passionate about, so take some time and find out what you enjoy doing the most."