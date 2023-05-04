A new track-and-field facility at George Washington High School's J.T. Christopher Stadium will officially open next week.

Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston updated the Danville School Board on capital projects in the district at Thursday evening's meeting.

The track was one of the first endeavors at GW prior to Danville voters passing a sales tax referendum in 2021 to fund renovation — and construction — at city schools.

“You’re going to be excited about what you see there and more to come," Hairston told the board.

The opening day for the new track is Wednesday.

GW and Galileo Magnet High School teams will use the eight-lane NCAA-certified track, along with runners from Averett University under a lease agreement.

“I did see the lines on the track, it looks amazing,” Danville School Board Chair Ty'Quan Graves said Thursday evening.

Hairston also noted the first district track meet will be May 17 and a regional meet is set for May 25.

This will mark the first time in nearly 20 years a track meet will be hosted in Danville.

Meanwhile, other renovations are happening at GW including work on a new gymnasium, which will take about a year and a half to complete.

“I’m happy to say that our construction management firm provides daily updates," Hairston said.

Construction also is proceeding on the second floor of the school with demolition underway.

“Bright new classrooms will be available by August, by the time school opens," the superintendent said.

By May 23, construction should begin on a new Danville elementary school to replace the G.L.H. Johnson facility on the same property. Fencing is starting to be erected around the work area now.

Over at Langston, school leaders are about to send that project out for bid, but are awaiting the results for a $50 million capital improvement grant they applied for with the state. A decision on that should come Thursday.

“We thought we’d wait until after the grants were announced to see how we fared before we moved forward with the bid,” the superintendent said.

Hairston said the school system hosted meetings with residents on the future vision for the Langston building.

“The community really wanted us to have this named John M. Langston campus,” she said. Galileo Magnet High School plans to move into the Langston facility once work is completed.

Otherwise, architectural and engineering designs for Forest Hills and Woodberry elementary schools will proceed for the 2023-24 school year.