Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham kicks off new school year with new president

CHATHAM — Take hold of your life, grab new experiences and make things happen, Hargrave Military Academy’s new president told roughly 150 cadets Wednesday afternoon.

Eric Peterson kicked off another school year with a speech during the convocation inside Hargrave’s chapel.

“Get out and do things,” Peterson, 56, said. “Don’t sit around waiting for something interesting to appear.”

To illustrate his point, Peterson regaled cadets with an impressive list of his accomplishments and life experiences.

“Along the way, I have been fortunate to do and accomplish some interesting things,” he said. “I have published my writing in magazines, scuba-dived with sharks, written a book, gone bungee jumping, launched a nonprofit that provides scholarships for military kids.”

His eclectic list of adventures also included climbing the highest mountain in Austria (Grossglockner) twice and sailing on the open seas, as well as a variety of hobbies, activities and skills.

“I write poetry and can fly a plane,” he added. “I know how to paint, change a tire and I’m a pretty good shot.”

He’s also an expert skier and “a mediocre golfer,” he said.

“I qualified and competed as a member of the United States Bobsled Team,” Peterson said. “I’ve run five marathons and four triathlons, all fairly slowly.”

Peterson, who grew up in California and attended an all-boys boarding school in the Northeast during his junior and senior years of high school, emphasized that he was not being boastful, but underscoring one lesson: experience life.

“I promise you that even the worst real experience is still better than the best video game, and I like video games,” he said. “Go out and make things happen. Take a chance, try something new. Gather your courage and go for it. You’ll be surprised at the adventures you will have.”

A boys-only boarding academy founded in 1909, Hargrave’s mission is to “build young men into leaders of character prepared for lifelong success.” The school includes seventh through 12th grades.

During his speech, Peterson broke down the components of the school’s mission statement to explain what cadets can expect from Hargrave.

“First, pay attention to the verb that drives the statement — ‘build,’” he said. “It doesn’t say find, or discover, or reveal, or any other number of options. It says ‘build,’ which suggests a process of construction or creation. In other words, you are not meant to arrive here fully formed or pre-assembled. Rather, your experience here at Hargrave will shape and add to your skills and abilities, creating and developing in you the qualities you will need both while you’re here and the rest of your lives.”

As for the last part of the mission statement, “we are not just preparing you for the near-term, not just for college, or the onset of adulthood. Instead, we seek to prepare you for lifelong success,” Peterson said.

During teen years, he told cadets, the span of a lifetime may seem “an impossibly far horizon.” However, life moves much quicker than one may expect, he said.

Peterson went on to describe what a leader of character should be: one who holds a devotion to serving those around him.

“He puts their needs above his own, and is willing to make the right decision, even when it is unpopular,” Peterson said.

That person also conducts himself with integrity and does the right thing, even if it comes at a person cost, he said.

“He acts with honesty and sensitivity to the situation, and is unafraid to apologize when he is wrong,” he said. “He understands that kindness is not weakness, and that cruelty is not strength. He defends the weak, and does not tolerate a bully, whose true cowardice he always sees.”

Hargrave academic dean Jim Tung told cadets the story of the Apollo 13 mission as an example of weathering and overcoming challenges. He alluded to the challenges from the pandemic over the last two-and-a-half years, and “how schools and students are in the middle of a crisis.”

“Hargrave men have weathered the crisis of two World Wars, the Cold War, a foreign police action that threatened to tear apart a generation, an era of Civil Rights struggles, and times of economic boom and bust,” Tung said during his speech. “You will lead yourself, each other, your families, and this country to its finest hour.”

Tung also told cadets how often their academic performance will be reported to their parents, and of the pressures they can expect to face at the school.

“Like so many real and worthy accomplishments, there will be times where there is immense pressure, like an opportunity to make or miss the game-winning shot,” Tung said. “But there will also be literally hundreds of opportunities to construct and execute a plan where the dogged pursuit of excellence means that the game result is not in doubt at all.”

As for Peterson, he attended Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, where he played football and directed the ski patrol. Following a short stint as a teacher and coach, he went to law school at Northwestern University in Chicago. He practiced law at a large firm in Boston, but such a career was not for him.

“I hated practicing law,” he told students. “It was challenging, but soul-crushing for me, and I soon returned to work in schools, where I have thrived for the past 30 years.”

He has worked as a teacher, coach, advisor, dorm head, dean, division head, assistant head, and headmaster/president at other schools. His past stints include those at St. George’s School in Rhode Island; Forsyth Country Day School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sewickley Academy in Pittsburgh; and Middlesex School in Concord, Massachusetts.

Peterson, who replaced interim president Sloan Gibson in June, said he chose Hargrave because it caught his eye and appealed to him.

“I was really taken with the school and it felt like a great fit,” Peterson said during an interview following the convocation.

Hargrave is a college preparatory program with a military construction, he said. Its training is about leadership and personal accountability, Peterson said.

“It simplifies the landscape ... in a world so complicated, nuanced and tangled, it simplifies things,” he said.

Peterson touted Hargrave’s programs, including its joint aeronautics program with Averett University allowing students to pursue their pilot’s license and earn dual credit with both schools.

“I’m really excited about the future for Hargrave,” he said.