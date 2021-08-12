Health department: Those attending Tuesday's Pittsylvania County School Board meeting exposed to COVID-19

Individuals attending Tuesday night’s Pittsylvania County School Board meeting — where residents and 5th District Congressman Bob Good spoke out against face masks for students — were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

The local office of the Virginia Department of Health has identified a positive case from someone who attended the meeting, a news release reported Thursday afternoon.

Anyone who attending should to monitor for symptoms through Aug. 24. Symptoms can include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, chills, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea or a new loss of taste or smell, the release stated.

“Those who attended should consider limiting exposure to others, especially those who are unvaccinated, too young to be vaccinated, or are immunocompromised,” the release stated.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District also suggests those at the meeting consider being tested for COVID-19 at least five days after the possible exposure, which would be Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}