Health department: Those attending Tuesday's Pittsylvania County School Board meeting exposed to COVID-19

Individuals attending Tuesday night’s Pittsylvania County School Board meeting — where residents and 5th District Congressman Bob Good spoke out against face masks for students — were potentially exposed to COVID-19.
The local office of the Virginia Department of Health has identified a positive case from someone who attended the meeting, a news release reported Thursday afternoon.
Anyone who attending should to monitor for symptoms through Aug. 24. Symptoms can include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, chills, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea or a new loss of taste or smell, the release stated.
“Those who attended should consider limiting exposure to others, especially those who are unvaccinated, too young to be vaccinated, or are immunocompromised,” the release stated.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District also suggests those at the meeting consider being tested for COVID-19 at least five days after the possible exposure, which would be Sunday.
Testing sites are available at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-testing-sites/.
Individuals who develop symptoms that could be COVID-19 should contact their health care provider and strongly consider being tested for COVID-19, the release stated. Anyone with chest pain, shortness of breath or a fever of 103 or higher should call 911 immediately.
Good, a Republican, joined other local residents to criticize face-covering requirements, calling mandates on K-12 students to wear masks “child abuse.”
He also took the opportunity to spread disinformation, claiming that masks have not been shown to make any difference in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Pittsylvania County Schools announced last week that everyone inside school facilities would have to wear masks.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday announced a public health order that requires students, teachers and staff at public and private K-12 schools to wear a mask while indoors. This comes after some school districts in the state balked at the idea of mandating masks.