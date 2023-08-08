Although the sky was overcast Monday morning, sunshine in the form of broad smiles and high-fives greeted students returning to Schoolfield Elementary School in Danville.

On the main entranceway, buses dropped off children who then formed a line — single file, of course — to pass through a welcoming committee of sorts that ended with a first-day sticker before heading inside to class.

Behind some of those smiles handing out stickers were officers from the Danville Police Department — stationed at all schools throughout the city — to celebrate the start of a new school year. The effort is now somewhat of a tradition, all with a goal to bridge a gap with kids and law enforcement.

“The support, coming out and greeting students, doing the fist-bumps, giving out stickers, this doesn’t just stop today,” Matt Bell, a spokesperson for Danville police, told the Register & Bee.

Aside from popping in from time-to-time for special events, there also are five school resource officers with the Danville Police Department who “circulate through all the schools,” Bell explained.

And as the school year progresses, police have a program that identifies students who have displayed behavior troubles and slipping grades. Officers then work with those particular children to teach them how to get the behavior and grades back on track.

“That program has awards in 30-day increments,” Bell said. One such reward is a pizza party. Students who go 90 days without any issues can get a “grand prize.” In one case last year, a child received a $200 gift card.

As the buses became empty and exited, the line of cars dropping off students seemed to grow longer as the first bell of the day neared Monday.

With her hands singling cars to pull forward, Schoolfield Elementary School Principal Kelsie Hubbard kept the traffic flowing. Hubbard also helped students out of vehicles and held the hand of one boy — with a Spider-Man backpack — to guide him toward the school.

Danville Police Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston also assisted some little ones out of vehicles as members of the Danville School Board also arrived — wearing more smiles — to greet the children heading for the first day of class.

Hairston's day began earlier when she rode on bus No. 64.

"I was excited about the energy and enthusiasm throughout the district," Hairston, who also had lunch for fourth graders, said. "I was excited to see teachers delivering lessons and communicating high expectations at every level."

No major hiccups appeared to emerge Monday, aside from a severe weather threat from Mother Nature. A tornado watch prompted school officials to cancel after-school activities.

"We did not experience any major challenges this morning with the exception of a few kindergartners who were emotional because they were leaving their moms and dads and parent drivers who have a tradition of driving on the first day, leading to increased congestion," Hairston told the Register & Bee on Tuesday.

Enrollment numbers weren't clear Tuesday, but last week the Danville School Board was told figure's were up by 50 students already.

Danville newest "school" — the Activ8 STEM Academy — welcomed Danville Public School students to class for the first time at the former Taylor Elementary School. The facility closed in 2013 because of dwindling student population and a budget deficit. It briefly housed students from Carlisle School and was born again in 2021 as a virtual academy, which still continues this year.

Pronounced "activate," the new initiative for science, technology, engineering and math learning is designed for students in grades three through five who had to apply to be a part of it.

"The Activ8 STEM Academy was excellent," Hairston said. "Students were engaged in learning and happy to be at the school."

The school system had received some questions about the early August start to school ahead of the first day.

Simply put, schools are still reeling from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, Hairston explained at last week’s school board work session.

“This calendar is a response to COVID and trying to close the gap,” she said.

However, they hope to eventually move to a more traditional calendar that would add a few extra days to the summer vacation.

Photos: Schoolfield Elementary School welcomes students back